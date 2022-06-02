The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack: Release date, Moonwood Mill world, features & screenshots

The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack DLC has just been revealed, along with Moonwood Mill — a brand-new world. Here’s everything we know about The Sims team’s upcoming werewolf-themed pack, complete with a trailer, release date, features, and screenshots.

The Sims 4 Werewolves Game Pack will allow fans of occult ongoings in The Sims’ universe to step into the night and howl at the moon, bringing another iconic life state into the game.

Vampire Sims will need to watch out, as there’s new, night-prowling competition in the neighborhood — and there are lots of brand new features on the way with the release of The Sims 4 Werewolves.

The Sims 4 Werewolves release date, time & price

The Werewolves Pack will arrive on PC, Mac, and consoles on June 16, 2022. In the past, packs have been released around 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT — but we’ll update this section with further details as they are revealed.

As is standard with DLC releases of this size, according to the Origin page listing, the pack will cost $19.99 / £17.99.

Are there images of the Sims 4 Moonwood Mill world map?

While the new world’s full map has not yet been revealed, we did get glimpses of the neighborhood during the Game Pack’s reveal trailer:

Featuring towering trees, Lake Lunvik, and rundown, broken factory buildings, Moonwood Mill — which was once an old lumber mill — looks to be surrounded by towering cliffs in a secluded, remote area.

The Sims 4 Werewolves screenshots

In the Werewolves Game Pack, Simmers can step into the hazy moonlit night, with the new world of Moonwood Mill.

In the trailer, we were treated to a whole host of new details, including first looks at the new Build/Buy and CAS items. Check out some of the screenshots below:

The Sims 4 Werewolves new features

According to the official description and the blog post released by EA, the Werewolves Game Pack will include:

A new world: Moonwood Mill

A brand new occult: Werewolves

Unique abilities to unlock like running on all fours, immortality, and lunar resistance

to unlock like running on all fours, immortality, and lunar resistance Unique temperaments that “distinguish how that Sim’s fury may grow’

that “distinguish how that Sim’s fury may grow’ ‘Fury’ which builds and turns you into a werewolf when it’s hit its maximum state

which builds and turns you into a werewolf when it’s hit its maximum state Unique events focused on wolves

focused on wolves Join the Moonwood Collective or the Wildfangs packs — each with their own personal style, or alternatively, go it alone as a ‘lone wolf’

or the packs — each with their own personal style, or alternatively, go it alone as a Books, secret tunnels, and lore to uncover surrounding werewolves, vampires, and spellcasters

surrounding werewolves, vampires, and spellcasters New collectibles : Luna Fish and Moonpetal flowers

: Luna Fish and Moonpetal flowers The Underground; a network of tunnels that can be explored to discover secrets and shortcuts

The Sims 4 Werewolves trailer

If you want to take a look at everything featured in the Game Pack’s trailer, we’ve embedded it below — giving you a first look at exactly what you can get up to when Werewolves arrives on release day.



The Sims 4 Werewolves livestream

Typically, before a Game Pack’s release, the Maxis dev team will host a livestream showing a hands-off preview of all the exciting new content that’s in store.

On June 10, 2022, at 11 AM PT / 7 PM BST, you’ll be able to head over to The Sims’ official Twitch and YouTube channels where you’ll get a glimpse from the Sim Gurus of what you can get up to. Once that has ended, we’ll make sure to link it here for your convenience.

So, there you have it — that’s everything you need to know about The Sims 4’s newest Game Pack: Werewolves! Fancy making a motherlode of Simoleons? Make sure to check out our guides:

