Sony INZONE H3 PS5 headset price slashed in Amazon Spring Sale

Take advantage of Amazon’s Spring Sale with this 22% discount on Sony’s INZONE H3 gaming headset for PC or PS5.

A good headset makes a big difference to the gaming experience, allowing you to immerse yourself in the environment and communicate with your fellow players. Sony has built up a reputation for creating superb audio equipment over many decades, and the Sony INZONE headset aims to show that expertise at work.

You can save 22% on the H3 INZONE headset during Amazon’s Spring Sale.

The Sony INZONE H3 headset has been designed with the PlayStation 5 in mind, and as such it matches the sleek black and white monochrome look of the console.

It also works excellently with PCs, however. The headset is made of a durable but lightweight plastic, with a soft headband and smooth ear cups to ensure comfort during long gaming sessions.

Sony quality for PC or PS5

For clear communication with your squad during a game of Call of Duty, or to give directions to your party in Final Fantasy XIV, the Sony INZONE H3 is Discord-certified and has a flexible boom microphone that automatically activates the mute function when flipped out of the way.

On PC, users can take advantage of the INZONE Hub software, which allows users to tinker with the 360-degree spatial sound settings, and test out the immersive 7.1 virtual surround sound.

This useful technology will let players accurately pinpoint an enemy location, no matter where they hide. By using the INZONE Hub, users can even personalize settings for different games using the EQ function.

The Sony INZONE H3 uses simple physical controls such as the volume wheel so there’s no need to scrabble around trying to remember where the touch controls are. This is also a wired headset, so battery life will not be a concern.

