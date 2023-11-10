Corsair launches a new gaming keyboard, the K70 CORE SE

Premium gaming brand Corsair is launching a new gaming keyboard, along with a limited edition bundle of keycaps and mousepads.

Corsair has a reputation as a high-end brand that creates components and accessories for gamers, the recent Corsair K70 Core keyboard got a positive reception from our reviewer. Now the company has announced an updated version of that same keyboard, the K70 Core SE.

The K70 Core SE is a full-size keyboard that sports MLX Red linear mechanical switches much like its predecessor, the K70 Core. These switches are said to boast high build quality for smooth key travel and reliability which Corsair can provide perfect actuation for up to 70 million keystrokes. There are two layers of sound dampening to ensure any loud clicks and clacks are minimized

Corsair brings sustainability to its K70 Core SE keyboard

Users will be able to enjoy the same features as the K70 Core, including the multi-function dial and programmable media buttons. The buttons and the RGB lighting can all be customized by using the Corsair iCUE software and can support up to five profiles for different uses or gaming setups.

Alongside the keyboard itself, three bundles of keycaps and mousemats have been launched on the Corsair website. This includes an MM350 Pro 930x400mm mouse pad and PBT dye-sublimated keycaps. There are three available designs, White Cherry Blossom, Steel Azure, and Steel Crimson.

In addition, Corsair says it has used sustainable materials for this keyboard, with the bottom case constructed of 85% recycled materials, and a durable aluminum top-plate. In the default color scheme, it comes in white, silver, and yellow for a retro feel reminiscent of old computers like the Commodore Amiga.

The Corsair K70 Core SE keyboard and the related bundles are available right now on the Corsair website and cost $109.99.

