Razer Nexus update makes Kishi v2 mobile controller even better

A new update to the Razer Nexus mobile app offers a newly designed interface and massive improvements for the Kishi v2 mobile controller on both iPhone and Android.

With the release of the Razer Kishi v2 mobile controller in 2022, Razer revealed its accompanying app: Nexus.

We gave quite a bit of praise to the Kishi v2, but we noticed in our Razer Edge review that leaving the controller connected for extended timeframes led to the battery draining rather quickly.

A new update to Razer Nexus offers a newly designed interface and massive improvements to the Kishi v2 controller on both iPhone and Android.

Rolling out to users at the time of writing, Nexus 3.0 brings a handful of improvements to Kishi v2 users on both platforms, although Android has a few well-needed fixes.

The biggest fix coming with the new update is specifically for Android users. Optimized gaming performance lowers the about of power used when the controller is connected.

While many people using the Kishi v2 on their regular phone would be used to taking the controller off when not in use, Razer Edge owners may prefer to keep the Kishi v2 Pro connected at all time — leading to a dead battery sooner than later.

Dexerto/Razer

Razer was kind enough to give us early access to the update, and we can confidently say that with the new version of Nexus and a firmware update on the Kishi v2 Pro, our Razer Edge dropped just 10% battery after 12 hours of sitting at our desk. Before the update, it would have been almost completely dead.

Outside of the controller power optimization, Nexus 3.0 makes it easier for users to access their favorite game, bringing the entire Xbox Cloud Gaming library and controller-compatible Google Play games straight into the Nexus app.

You can download the app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, or head over to check out more of Dexerto’s tech coverage.