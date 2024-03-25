Pokemon TCG Paldea Adventure Chest is on sale & perfect to boost collection

Are you a Pokemon TCG collector? If so, you’ll want to add the Paldea Adventure Chest to your collection – it’s one of the most interesting items TPC has put out in ages.

If you read our review of the Paldea Adventure Chest, you’ll know that it contains a whole heap of interesting items. It’s perfect for collectors and competitive players alike – and it’s on sale on Amazon right now, so it’s worth looking at.

The Paldea Adventure Chest contains a mix of cards, collectibles, and TCG accessories. It’s discounted between 16% and 20%, depending on the Amazon seller. Take a look if you’re keen to add this to your Pokemon TCG collection.

The Pokemon Company Contents of the Paldea Adventure Chest.

The Paldea Adventure Chest is one of the first products in 2024 to feature a card with the Regulation Mark ‘H’, as shown above.

What’s in the Paldean Adventure Chest?

Inside the Chest, players will find:

7 foil promo cards (featuring Sprigatito ex, Pikachu, Pawmi, Pawmo, Pawmot ex, Tandemaus, and Masuhold ex)

6 Booster Packs (featuring a variety of sets from the Scarlet & Violet era of the game)

Tech stickers

A triptych display with the ex promo cards inside

A squishy Pikachu toy

A deck box

Alongside this, players will get a code card so that you can unlock booster packs and additional cards in Pokemon TCG Live.

While there are certainly other Pokemon TCG products out there that feature more booster packs and a larger quantity of cards, if you’re on the hunt for something with a great variety of items inside, you may enjoy picking up a Paldea Adventure Chest.

