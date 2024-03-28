LEGO Disney Wish set gets huge 45% price slash at Amazon

The 509-piece LEGO Disney Wish Asha’s Cottage building kit set featuring a 2-level magical cottage with 4 characters is now 45% off.

LEGO invites you to immerse yourself in Disney’s movie, Wish by constructing protagonist Asha’s detailed cottage hideaway, now cheaper for a limited time.

The set includes a beautifully designed two-level cottage that opens up to reveal exciting features and accessories. Inside, you will discover a cozy kitchen complete with a smiley-face cake, a cabinet with a notebook, spoon, and fork, and a charming bedroom upstairs featuring a bed and fireplace.

One of the standout features of Asha’s Cottage is the inclusion of three Disney figures: Asha, her mother Sakina, and her grandfather Sabino. These characters, along with the adorable Star figure, allow you to recreate your favorite scenes from the film or create entirely new adventures.

The LEGO Disney Wish: Asha’s Cottage set is a fantastic playset for the younger ones. When fully assembled, the cottage measures over 5 inches high making it an impressive addition to any LEGO collection. The open design allows for easy access to the various rooms and features, ensuring that you can fully immerse yourself in the magical world of Wish.

For those looking to expand their LEGO Disney collection, Asha’s Cottage can be combined with other LEGO Wish sets in the series, to create an even larger Kingdom of Rosas.

The LEGO Disney Wish: Asha’s Cottage set comes with 509 bricks and includes an intuitive building guide through the LEGO Builder app.

However, builders ultimately approach it, over 45% off makes now an ideal opportunity to dive into Asha’s world where dreams manifest through belief.

