Pokemon to release adorable new TCG stacking tins

Pokemon will soon be releasing new stacking tins in March 2024. These easy-to-store Pokemon TCG products will make it easier for Pokemon collectors and investors to safely store their products.

Pokemon is still a fast-growing and sustainable brand. It has gained so much attention since 2021, and a lot of celebrities like Logan Paul have been treating the cards like art investments. As such collectors like to store their sealed products for 5 + years until the price matures and they can get the most out of its sale.

However, storage can be an issue either because of space or product damage, which will dramatically decrease the price of a card or pack. Consequently in February 2022 a new product line of stackable tins was released, and in 2024 we can expect to see exciting new drops with some adorable designs.

What’s in the new stacking Pokemon TCG tins

The newest in the stackable tin product line will be released on March 1, 2024, just ahead of the Western equivalent of The Pokemon TCG Temporal Forces set. The tins will cost $14.99 each and will contain three booster packs, a Pokemon coin, and 2 Pokemon sticker sheets.

The new set will feature 1 x Dragon, 1 x Psychic, and 1 x Metal Pokemon, and the covers depict Gengar and Screaming Tail, Goomy and Druddigon, and Cufant and Meltan. The 2022 tins featured Grass, Water, Electric, Fighting, Fire, and Dark type Pokemon.

The tins are not available to pre-order yet, but you can purchase the previous iterations of the tins here. When the new tins are available, we will be adding them to this table, so be sure to check back in March for your new storage container.

If you’re interested in ripping packs of cards before investing, then it will be worth you checking our guides on storing your Pokemon cards, grading your Pokemon cards, and the best binders for Pokemon TCG cards.

