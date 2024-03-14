D&D’s big book of dragons plummets 36% in incredible Amazon sale

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons focuses less on Dungeons and more on Dragons, and the sourcebook is an excellent find for D&D players everywhere.

Thanks to Game of Thrones and other popular fantasy series, dragons have become a much more visible part of pop culture in recent years. But even before that, it’s rare to speak to a fantasy fan without a love of the great scaly beasts.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is on sale now at Amazon for a huge 36% off. As one of the more fleshed-out D&D sourcebooks to drop in recent years, Fizban’s is well worth checking out while the sales make it more easily affordable.

D&D understands how important dragons are to the game – it’s in the name, after all – and has brought out a 5e sourcebook entirely dedicated to celebrating the importance of dragons and giving players dragon-based options to incorporate into their games.

Fizban’s Treasury of Dragons is worth adding to a DM’s hoard

WOTC

This sourcebook collects together all the lore and stats for dragons that 5e players will be familiar with – including the evil Chromatic dragons and good-aligned Metallic dragons – but significantly deepens and expands the lore too. Elements of past editions like psionic Gem dragons that longtime fans have been clamoring for finally get the spotlight here. Rules for expanding on dragons’ lairs and hoards are also included.

A real highlight of the book is the Greatwyrms, dragons that have gained almost godlike abilities, making them some of the most difficult challenges any D&D players can face.

For players more interested in the mechanical side of D&D than the storytelling, there’s enough here to satisfy too. Featuring a variety of inventive dragon-themed spells and items, players will be able to wield a fraction of the great beasts’ power for themselves.

