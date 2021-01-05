SwaggerSouls hunts down streamer in OTV’s Rust server over xQc gifted loot

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has stirred up some controversies in OfflineTV’s Rust server since he started playing, and now even his gifted loot drops have kicked up a fuss.

He’s done everything from win high profile court cases on Rust, to leaving streamers like shroud suggesting he’d kick him from the server due to the Canadian dishing out stream sniping accusations. Though, this time it was actually his kindness that set players down a dark path.

On January 4, the streamer decided to drop a few useful items for fellow streamer MafiaJinx, who was delighted such a high-profile name helped her out. Finding the right loot to protect yourself in-game isn’t always easy and xQc continued his trend of helping out others in-game.

“May the blood God shine blessings upon you,” she said, after he singled her out from a group to hand over some loot. It was a protective helmet and a weapon to boot.

Twitch streamer hunted down over xQc loot

Instead of accepting they were now in her possession, SwaggerSouls took things a step further and decided to hunt her down soon after.

In what didn’t immediately appear to be a standoff, but quickly turned into one, he asked if she would gladly hand the items over. However, ‘no’ wasn’t quite the desired answer, and nobody could have predicted what would happen next.

After being asked about the availability of the items, she said: “I am a sentimental girl and I am touched in the heart by xQc’s kindness, and I would not ever give away the items he gifted to me.”

Soon enough, though, the decision was taken out of her hands. As she turned around to harvest wood from a tree, using an axe, SwaggerSouls hit back: “Well, what if hypothetically, this was a robbery?”

Before she had time to shoot, MafiaJinx was gunned down by the cold-blooded character.

It just goes to show that roleplaying in the Rust server and being kind to people doesn’t always get you what you want.

In a land packed with streamers and competitive players, turning your back on a potential threat might not be the best move. Maybe next time Jinx will take a different course of action, but then again she laughed it off regardless.