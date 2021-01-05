Logo
Rust

SwaggerSouls hunts down streamer in OTV’s Rust server over xQc gifted loot

Published: 5/Jan/2021 11:00

by David Purcell
Twitch streamers on Rust
MafiaJinx / SwaggerSouls

xQc

Félix ‘xQc’ Lengyel has stirred up some controversies in OfflineTV’s Rust server since he started playing, and now even his gifted loot drops have kicked up a fuss. 

He’s done everything from win high profile court cases on Rust, to leaving streamers like shroud suggesting he’d kick him from the server due to the Canadian dishing out stream sniping accusations. Though, this time it was actually his kindness that set players down a dark path.

On January 4, the streamer decided to drop a few useful items for fellow streamer MafiaJinx, who was delighted such a high-profile name helped her out. Finding the right loot to protect yourself in-game isn’t always easy and xQc continued his trend of helping out others in-game.

“May the blood God shine blessings upon you,” she said, after he singled her out from a group to hand over some loot. It was a protective helmet and a weapon to boot.

Twitch streamer hunted down over xQc loot

Instead of accepting they were now in her possession, SwaggerSouls took things a step further and decided to hunt her down soon after.

In what didn’t immediately appear to be a standoff, but quickly turned into one, he asked if she would gladly hand the items over. However, ‘no’ wasn’t quite the desired answer, and nobody could have predicted what would happen next.

After being asked about the availability of the items, she said: “I am a sentimental girl and I am touched in the heart by xQc’s kindness, and I would not ever give away the items he gifted to me.”

Soon enough, though, the decision was taken out of her hands. As she turned around to harvest wood from a tree, using an axe, SwaggerSouls hit back: “Well, what if hypothetically, this was a robbery?”

Before she had time to shoot, MafiaJinx was gunned down by the cold-blooded character.

It just goes to show that roleplaying in the Rust server and being kind to people doesn’t always get you what you want.

In a land packed with streamers and competitive players, turning your back on a potential threat might not be the best move. Maybe next time Jinx will take a different course of action, but then again she laughed it off regardless.

Entertainment

CallMeCarson accused of ‘grooming’ underage fans

Published: 5/Jan/2021 5:42 Updated: 5/Jan/2021 6:16

by Isaac McIntyre
CallMeCarson has been accused of grooming several underage YouTube fans.
Twitch: CallMeCarson

CallMeCarson

YouTube star and popular Minecraft streamer Carson ‘CallMeCarson’ King has been accused of grooming underage fans by at least one woman on Twitter, with former Lunch Club members Hugbox suggesting there may have been more.

The first allegations against Carson were leveled by KEEMSTAR, who released a video interview with former Lunch Club members Traves and Hugbox. 

“One day in March he called me… and I picked up the phone and he said ‘I have to tell you something’,” Hugbox stated. “He revealed that he had f***ed underage girls, and I think that he said that they were fans. That was what I was told.”

Soon after the video went live, “Carson” began trending on Twitter.

Carson accused of ‘grooming’ on Twitter

This was followed by allegations from ‘miniborb’ on Twitter. The user, who lists her username as “Sam,” claims she was “groomed by Carson” when she was just 17 years old and “still in high school.” According to Sam, the pair began talking after she tweeted at him on social media, and he “went straight to [her] dms.”

“I have talked to many people and never came out about this since [sic] now.”

Her post also included a number of Discord messages between the pair.

These included statements from Carson suggesting he “only wanted to talk to [Sam] for the sexual part,” and “couldn’t control himself.” He also suggested he thought about miniborb ⁠— who was using the username ‘gorl’ on Discord ⁠— “every time,” to which she replied she was “in school.”

The YouTuber also wrote that messaging Sam was “such a bad idea,” and told her at one point during their conversation that she was “hard to resist.”

Miniborb also shared their related ‘logs’ through a scrolling Twitter video. The first messages in the video appear to have been sent on March 29, 2019.

CallMeCarson has yet to publicly respond to the accusations.

While the YouTuber remains silent, several internet celebrities close to him have offered comments. One such comment came from Australian YouTuber Fitz, who simply commented “yep” soon after the news began trending.

Fitz was one of Carson’s friends, before it was revealed he and the YouTuber’s now ex-girlfriend Katerino had a secret relationship behind King’s back.

This article is currently being updated…