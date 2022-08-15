Rocket League pro proposes in front of everyone at World Championship

Founder and CEO of Empyre Esports, GG Fyre, received resounding applause when proposing to his girlfriend during the 2022 Rocket League World Championship.

The final leg of this year’s Rocket League championship series ended this past weekend in Fort Worth, Texas. Europe’s Team BDS came out on top, notably securing a win against G2 Esports’ North American crew.

However, those who took home the grand prize weren’t the only ones that had a reason to celebrate when the competition ended.

One lucky Esports professional managed to secure a victory of the heartwarming variety.

Rocket League pro proposes during 2022 World Championship

In the lead-up to G2 Esports’ match against Faze Clan, Empyre CEO GG Fyre bent down on one knee and proposed to his girlfriend in front of the audience at Dickies Arena.

The official Rocket League Esports account on Twitter shared footage of the proposal, which received incredible applause from the thousands in attendance. And, yes, GG Fyre’s girlfriend accepted the proposal.

GG Fyre later noted in a Twitter post that Full Squad Gaming’s Jake Lucky and Rocket League developer Psyonix orchestrated the arrangements that helped make the event special for him and his future bride.

Speaking of which, Jake Lucky uploaded a much better view of GG Fyre’s Rocket League World Championship proposal in the following video:

Though Empyre didn’t make it to the end of the line, it’s clear the organization’s Founder and CEO still went home with a win all his own.

This serves as one World Championship that Rocket League faithful won’t soon forget.