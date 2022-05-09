Ultimate Tower Defense Codes (May 2022): How to get free Gold, Gems, & Towers in Roblox

Ultimate Tower Defense codes in Roblox let you unlock free rewards such as Gold, Gems, and Towers. Here are all the current promo codes in Ultimate Tower Defense.

Using Ultimate Tower Defense codes in Roblox is a great way to enhance your experience. Each code unlocks resources that can be used to customize and strengthen your character, making the game much easier. The rewards unlocked by each code are also free, so we’d recommend every player try these promo codes in the game.

In typical Roblox fashion, many of these codes expire after a set amount of time, but the good news is that new Ultimate Tower Defense codes are being created regularly. Below, we’ve gathered all the currently active promo codes, and a list of the expired ones to help you keep track.

Updated May 9, 2022, to confirm code validity.

Ultimate Tower Defense promo codes in May 2022

New promo codes for Ultimate Tower Defense are activated all the time. As new ones are released, we’ll update you accordingly right here.

As of May 2022, here are all the currently active Ultimate Tower Defense codes:

Code Reward Easter2022 250 Gems 600MillionVisits 100 Gems 310KLikes 5000 Gold NewYears2022 220 Gems 290KLikes 5000 Gold Christmas2021 200 Gems 280KLikes 5000 Gold Maja 75 Gold Betero Betero Tower Blueio Blueio Tower Bren0RJ7 Bren0RJ7 Tower Gravy GravyCatMan Tower Inemajohn InemaJohn Tower MerryChristmas Christmas Spidey Tower Sub2PlanetMilo Plantet_Milo Tower Russo Russo Tower SnowRBX SnowRBX Tower Tofuu Tofuu Tower Veyar Veyar Tower MrFlimmyFlammy Albert/Flamingo Tower

How to redeem promo codes in Ultimate Tower Defense

In order to redeem the above codes, you’ll need to ensure that you follow this list of short steps:

Log into Ultimate Tower Defense in Roblox by pressing the green launch button. Open the shop menu in ‘Settings’. Select the ‘Redeem Code’ option. Type in your desired code. Press ‘Redeem’ to activate the code.

That’s it — you should now be able to use your free content in-game whenever you’d like.

All expired promo codes

Below, you’ll find all of the expired promo codes and what they were used for:

Code Reward 500MillionVisits 500 Gems 270KLikes 5000 Gold 260KLikes 5000 Gold 250KLikes 5000 Gold 240KLikes 5000 Gold ANIME – 230KLikes – 220KLikes – 300MVisits – 210KLikes – 600kGroupMembers – 20Updates – 200KLikes – 190KLikes – 180KLikes – 170KLikes – 160KLikes – 150KLikes – 140KLikes – 130KLikes – 120KLikes – 110KLikes – 100Mvisits – 50mVisits – 100Gems – Patrick – 60KLikes –

What are promo codes used for in Ultimate Tower Defense?

Promo codes exist in most Roblox worlds, but in Ultimate Tower Defense, they are used to unlock rewards such as Gems, Gold, and Towers.

Gems and Gold are used as experience points and in-game currency, but Towers are special one-off events that allow players the opportunity to chase down even more lovely loot.

That’s everything you need to get free Gold, Gems, and Towers in Ultimate Tower Defense in May 2022!

