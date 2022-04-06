Roblox Wisteria codes (April 2022): How to get free rerolls & appearance resets

Wisteria codes in Roblox can be used to reroll your character’s Haori, Nichirin, or to reset your character’s appearance – so keep reading, as we’ve got everything you need to know about how to redeem the available codes in April 2022.

Based on the globally famous anime series Demon Slayer, Demon Corps’ Roblox-based Wisteria features multiple quests, unique abilities, and intense fights throughout the game. While playing, you’re also able to modify the way your in-game character looks to suit your preferences.

Active codes for Wisteria in Roblox are beneficial for new and seasoned veterans alike, giving you specific character design rerolls alongside being able to reset your in-game stats. Keep reading to check all the available codes for Wisteria in April 2022.

Wisteria codes in Roblox (April 2022)

There are six currently active Wisteria codes that you can redeem in Roblox. These codes have been checked and confirmed to be working in-game as of April 6, 2022. As more are made available, we’ll be sure to update you accordingly.

Code Rewards !DemonAppearance Demon Appearance reset !HaoriReset Haori reroll !BreathReset Breath reset !BDAReset Blood Demon Art reset !NichirinColor Nichirin color reroll !HairDrip Hair and Eye reroll

How to redeem Wisteria codes in Roblox

Redeeming active codes in Wisteria can be a little tricky unless you know the process, as unlike most other games on Roblox, Wisteria does not feature a dedicated menu where you can enter them. Instead, you simply have to input codes into the chatbox in order to get your rewards.

Follow this short list of steps to get your free items:

Head over to the official Wisteria page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Once in-game, open the in-game chatbox by clicking on the text icon on the top-left corner of your screen .

by clicking on the . Paste or type any of the active working codes into the chatbox, shown in the image below.

Your rewards will be claimed automatically as soon as they’ve been entered into the box.

Full list of expired codes

Code Rewards !TWEETBDA Blood Demon Art reset !TWEETBREATH Breath reset !100KBDA Blood Demon Art reset !100KBreath Breath reset !NICHIRIN80K Nichirin color reroll !80000LIKESHAORI Slayer Haori reset !80000LIKESDEMON Demon Appearance reset !Demon80K Demon Appearance reset !2021DemonArt Blood Demon Art reset !2021Breath Breath reset !Christmas Nichirin color/Appearance reroll !BDAReroll Blood Demon art reroll !10000WISHES Haori reroll !30000LIKES Face reroll !1000FOLLOWS Nichirin color reset !25000LIKES Face, Eye, and Hair reroll !SUBTOSAGEE Face reroll !SUBTOVALEKIS Face reroll !20000LIKES Haori reroll !SUBTOINFERNASU Blood Demon Art reset !SUBTOIBEMAINE Breath reset

What are Wisteria codes used for in Roblox?

As you can see from the tables above, most of the codes available for Wisteria will reward you with various rerolls or stat resets. While the rewards don’t have a direct influence on gameplay, resetting your in-game stats can help your character’s overall in-game progression.

You should also note that Demons Corps are known for shuffling the active codes fairly often, so make sure to check back regularly for all of the latest code releases.

So, there you have it – everything you need to know about Wisteria codes in Roblox for April 2022.

