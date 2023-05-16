GamingRoblox

Untitled Attack on Titan Codes (May 2023): How to get free cash, gold & more

Eren ODM Gear in Untitled AOT RobloxRoblox

Roblox’s Untitled Attack on Titan is the perfect way for fans of the popular Japanese anime series to slay Titans using their abilities and the mighty ODM Gear. However, it would require cash and gold to increase their overall stats, so, here are all the codes you can redeem in May 2023.

Roblox’s enormous metaverse includes games based on well-known manga and anime franchises. The fans appreciate them as they provide the chance to play the roles of their favorite characters.

Successful Roblox games like Boku No Roblox and Anime Dimensions have also drawn inspiration from well-known anime series and Untitled Attack on Titan is no different. It allows players to level up their weapons and slay Titans.

In order to improve one’s character and get better equipment, players must spend money and gold. Even though it’s a tough slog to earn one of those in the game, there are codes that can speed up the process. So, here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Untitled Attack on Titan in May 2023.

Contents

Untitled AOT Thumbnail powered upRoblox
Fight the Titans with all your might in this Roblox experience

Working Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan Codes in May 2023

As of May 16, 2023, these are all the working codes in Untitled Attack on Titan:

CodeItems
Colossal5k Cash
240kLikesCode5k Cash
UpdateSoon!5k Cash
Easter2023!2k Cash
230kLikesCode5k Cash
MiniUpdate1.5!5k Cash
ThankYou!5k Cash
BugsHaveBenFixed200 gems
NoMoreLag20k gold
BetterTrees1 hour and 30mins 2x Boss Drops
FixedBossDrops1 hour and 30mins 2x Boss Drops
SorryForTheBugs1000 Gems
SorryForDelay2k Gold
TaidaIsToBlame2k Gold
HappyNewYears20222k Gold
100MilVisitsCode5k Gold
DoubleTrouble3k Gold
215kLikesCode2k Gold
220kLikesCode2k Gold
MerryChristmas20222k Gold
leP0Lp2k Gold
NEWUPDATE2k Gold
205kLikesCode2k Gold
200kLikesCode2k Gold
195kLikesCode2k Gold
Halloween2k Gold
WavesUpdateFree Rewards
Sub2FloatyZoneFree Gold
Sub2Wxlk3r500 Gold
Sub2SpaceJambeast300 Gold
Sub2ExoryuseiFree Gold
Levi in Untitled AOT RobloxRoblox
Level up your hero and slay the Titans in style using your ODM Gear

Expired Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan Codes in May 2023

Here’s a list of expired Untitled Attack on Titan codes:

CodeItems
190kLikesCodeFree Gold
185kLikesCodeFree Gold
180kLikesCodeFree Gold
175kLikesCodeFree Gold
170kLikesCodeFree Gold
160kLikesCodesFree Gold
155kLikesCodeFree Gold
150kLikesCodesFree Gold
145kLikesCodeFree Gold
130kLikesCodes1.8k Gold
125kLikesCodeFree Gold
115kLikesCode1,000 Gold
120kLikesCode1,000 Gold
105kLikesCodeFree Gold
110kLikesCodeFree Gold
95kLikesCode1,000 Gold
90kLikesCode1,000 Gold
70kLikesCode1,000 Gold
65kLikesCode1,000 Gold
63kLikesCode1,000 Gold
60kLikesCode1,000 Gold
58kLikesCode1,000 Gold
56kLikesCode1,000 Gold
53kLikesCodeFree Gold
50kLikesCodeFree Gold
NewMission!Free Gold
20MvisitsFree Gold
48kLikesCodeFree Gold
Roblox Untitled AOT Code Redeem windowRoblox
Redeem working Roblox codes in the window above

How to redeem Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox

To redeem a working code from the list above in Untitled Attack on Titan in Roblox, follow these simple steps:

  1. Open the game on a Mobile or a PC device.
  2. Press M to open the game’s menu.
  3. Scroll using the mouse wheel and locate the Codes tab and click on it.
  4. Enter a working code in the box from the list above.
  5. Hit Enter to redeem the code.
  6. And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.

Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.

Popular among players, the codes in this Roblox game grant plenty of Cash and Gold that allow you to level up your hero stats faster in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.

But there you have it – everything you need to know about Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:

