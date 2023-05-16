Untitled Attack on Titan Codes (May 2023): How to get free cash, gold & more
Roblox’s Untitled Attack on Titan is the perfect way for fans of the popular Japanese anime series to slay Titans using their abilities and the mighty ODM Gear. However, it would require cash and gold to increase their overall stats, so, here are all the codes you can redeem in May 2023.
Roblox’s enormous metaverse includes games based on well-known manga and anime franchises. The fans appreciate them as they provide the chance to play the roles of their favorite characters.
Successful Roblox games like Boku No Roblox and Anime Dimensions have also drawn inspiration from well-known anime series and Untitled Attack on Titan is no different. It allows players to level up their weapons and slay Titans.
In order to improve one’s character and get better equipment, players must spend money and gold. Even though it’s a tough slog to earn one of those in the game, there are codes that can speed up the process. So, here’s a list of working and expired Roblox codes for Untitled Attack on Titan in May 2023.
Contents
Working Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan Codes in May 2023
As of May 16, 2023, these are all the working codes in Untitled Attack on Titan:
|Code
|Items
|Colossal
|5k Cash
|240kLikesCode
|5k Cash
|UpdateSoon!
|5k Cash
|Easter2023!
|2k Cash
|230kLikesCode
|5k Cash
|MiniUpdate1.5!
|5k Cash
|ThankYou!
|5k Cash
|BugsHaveBenFixed
|200 gems
|NoMoreLag
|20k gold
|BetterTrees
|1 hour and 30mins 2x Boss Drops
|FixedBossDrops
|1 hour and 30mins 2x Boss Drops
|SorryForTheBugs
|1000 Gems
|SorryForDelay
|2k Gold
|TaidaIsToBlame
|2k Gold
|HappyNewYears2022
|2k Gold
|100MilVisitsCode
|5k Gold
|DoubleTrouble
|3k Gold
|215kLikesCode
|2k Gold
|220kLikesCode
|2k Gold
|MerryChristmas2022
|2k Gold
|leP0Lp
|2k Gold
|NEWUPDATE
|2k Gold
|205kLikesCode
|2k Gold
|200kLikesCode
|2k Gold
|195kLikesCode
|2k Gold
|Halloween
|2k Gold
|WavesUpdate
|Free Rewards
|Sub2FloatyZone
|Free Gold
|Sub2Wxlk3r
|500 Gold
|Sub2SpaceJambeast
|300 Gold
|Sub2Exoryusei
|Free Gold
Expired Roblox Untitled Attack on Titan Codes in May 2023
Here’s a list of expired Untitled Attack on Titan codes:
|Code
|Items
|190kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|185kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|180kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|175kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|170kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|160kLikesCodes
|Free Gold
|155kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|150kLikesCodes
|Free Gold
|145kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|130kLikesCodes
|1.8k Gold
|125kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|115kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|120kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|105kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|110kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|95kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|90kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|70kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|65kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|63kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|60kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|58kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|56kLikesCode
|1,000 Gold
|53kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|50kLikesCode
|Free Gold
|NewMission!
|Free Gold
|20Mvisits
|Free Gold
|48kLikesCode
|Free Gold
How to redeem Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox
To redeem a working code from the list above in Untitled Attack on Titan in Roblox, follow these simple steps:
- Open the game on a Mobile or a PC device.
- Press M to open the game’s menu.
- Scroll using the mouse wheel and locate the Codes tab and click on it.
- Enter a working code in the box from the list above.
- Hit Enter to redeem the code.
- And you’re done! You can now use your rewards in-game.
Make sure to enter the code exactly as it appears in the list above, as they are case-sensitive.
Popular among players, the codes in this Roblox game grant plenty of Cash and Gold that allow you to level up your hero stats faster in the game. We’ll keep you updated as soon as we have more info on any new codes out there.
But there you have it – everything you need to know about Untitled Attack on Titan codes in Roblox for May 2023. For more promo codes and other Roblox tips, make sure to check out our guides:
