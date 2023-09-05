Roblox founder David Baszucki reveals major update coming soon

In a recent post, Roblox founder and Builderman David Baszucki hinted at an upcoming major game update. As the company prepares for this year’s Developer’s Conference slated for the upcoming weekend, this announcement sparked widespread speculation among the player community.

Few online gaming platforms have made as much of an effect as Roblox, and at the helm of this ecosystem is Roblox Corporation’s co-founder and CEO, David Baszucki. Roblox has become a phenomenon all over the world thanks to its innovative combination of user-generated content, creativity, and community, which has attracted millions of gamers and developers.

Builderman, or Baszucki, has been in the forefront of getting player feedback implemented in the game. Roblox released mature experiences earlier this year, implemented camera enabled avatar voice chat and announced several more features to come.

Roblox

Now, the Builderman himself has uploaded a cryptic post on his YouTube channel ahead of this weekend’s Roblox Developer’s Conference, suggesting a huge update will be released later this year.

In a community post on his YouTube channel, David Baszucki hinted that “The Update” will arrive in November 2023 and asked the question to the player community “Are you ready?”. This post was spotted by a user who later shared the reveal on X.

Although creators, including KreekCraft, have speculated that Bazucki’s account has been compromised because the photo appears to have been modified, the streamer ultimately confirmed that that it was authentic.

Now that the reveal has received widespread attention, many Roblox users are optimistic that the platform is about to undergo a significant overhaul that will usher in a new age for the game. One such user said “It will be teased/revealed at during RDC 2023 but it’s pretty easy to guess if you just look at the image”.

Another one chimed in, “November is their Investor Day. Nothing surprising.” A third speculated about the update by replying, “Mark my words, literally nothing big will happen. It’s probably just some crappy new feature nobody will utilize.”

Roblox has neither confirmed nor denied the post, so players are simply relying on the developer roadmap that was released this summer to predict upcoming platform features.