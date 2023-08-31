Roblox fan who beat cancer gets his very own Dominus in-game

A Roblox fan who fought cancer for over five years and beat the illness receives his very own Dominus in the game. TheM1ndGamer shared his tale on YouTube about his desire to have a custom Roblox accessory created for him, and the community has responded with outpouring support.

A handful of things have as much fascination as the Dominus series in the vast Roblox metaverse, which is brimming with uniqueness and creativity. To put it simply, Dominus are head accessories that, when equipped by the player’s avatar, serve as a form of armor within the game’s metaverse.

Due to their limited availability, high value, and rare release drops, Dominus is extremely hard to come by on the Roblox marketplace. Thousands of players’ desires have revolved around the prospect of one day equipping a Dominus on their in-game avatar.

A similar desire to possess a Dominus was shared by one fan who fought cancer for five years and beat it. The player community, however, couldn’t help but join in on the joy when the Make-A-Wish foundation came out to grant him his wish of having his own Dominus.

Ultimate Roblox fan TheM1ndGamer finally gets his own Dominus after beating cancer

TheM1ndGamer, an OG Roblox player, uploaded a video to his YouTube channel yesterday in which he explained how he obtained Dominus Azurelight, a player-exclusive Dominus, from Roblox.

The player revealed that Make-A-Wish Foundation Canada reached out to him in 2017 when he was fighting cancer and requested his own Dominus in the Roblox game. Nevertheless, he stipulated that he would only accept the accessory once he is back in great health and beats cancer.

In June 2022, when the player eventually beat cancer and things began to improve, he contacted Make-A-Wish, who then reached out to Roblox and connected TheM1ndGamer with the developers. After numerous phone calls and emails in which they viewed his concept and design, they eventually granted him a Dominus in the game.

According to the fan, the moniker of the Dominus, Dominus Azurelight, represents light through darkness as it is based on his battle with cancer. On August 30, 2023, Roblox granted the Dominus Azurelight to the player’s account and set it to be his sole possession, making it a highly rare limited collectible.

Upon seeing this, one player said, “W Roblox W Make-A-Wish. This guy deserves the dominus! I’m glad that he survived his illness”. Another chimed in, “The M1 Blox-Legend. Can’t believe Roblox is still doing this.”

Roblox fans and other users can contribute to TheM1ndGamer’s Dominus Azurelight initiative via Make-A-Wish Canada’s website, where he is raising $10,000 for children undergoing treatment for terminal illnesses.