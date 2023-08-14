Roblox announces intent to interview job candidates in-game

Roblox has revealed its “Roblox Career Center,” a space intended to help find new employees through virtual in-game job interviews.

Roblox is a gaming platform that allows its 52 million users to play and create a variety of games as well as chat with others online.

It considers itself the “ultimate virtual universe” and is largely populated by children, with over 50% of all users under the age of 13.

Living up to its “ultimate” title, Roblox has now announced the next stage of its evolution: In-game job interviews.

A new Roblox Career Center was revealed on August 10, with Roblox Corporation stating they intended to use it to conduct in-game job interviews.

“Early career candidates can dive into our immersive platform firsthand and learn what it’s like to be a part of a company that is reimagining the way people come together,” they wrote.

The idea is that utilizing a virtual space for interviews will help eliminate “geographical boundaries” while “showcasing” the platform.

YouTube: Roblox Candidates can even attend live events at the new Roblox Career Center.

The Career Center includes numerous different areas for candidates to explore. There’s an Innovation Lab for newcomers to learn about Roblox and its upcoming projects and products.

At the Podcast Lounge, candidates can listen to Roblox co-founder and CEO Dave Baszucki host the Tech Talks Podcast with a variety of guests. There’s also a room dedicated to problem-solving assessments, where relevant job skills can be demonstrated without discrimination.

They’ve even provided a collection of helpful resources for candidates to study before an interview. The Library is a “one-stop shop of information with a range of topics, including [Roblox’s] history, recent innovations, [their] philosophy and approach to interviewing, and a guide on what to expect throughout the interview process.”

So if you’re looking to “experience the future of recruiting”, make sure to visit the Roblox Career Center. For all the latest gaming news, be sure to check out our page here.