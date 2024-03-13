Dragon Ball Rage codes (March 2024): Free XP & Zenkai

Unlock the Ultra Instinct with our Dragon Ball Rage codes featuring XP boosts, Zenkai, and Dragon Balls. Here are all the codes for you to redeem in March 2024.

Roblox Dragon Ball Rage is a fast-paced PvP combat game based on the popular anime Dragon Ball Z. In this game by developer iDracius, your objective is to defeat other players. Unlocking new combat powers like the Kamehameha and transformations like SSJ makes defeating players easier. To help you enhance your character, we have compiled a list of new Dragon Ball Rage codes with free XP boosts, Zenkai, and other amazing rewards.

Roblox / @iDracius Go super saiyan and obliterate your enemies

Working Dragon Ball Rage codes (March 2024)

Here are all the Dragon Ball Rage codes you can redeem as of March 2024.

Sub2Acausal – Free Double XP for 30 Minutes

– Free Double XP for 30 Minutes Metalizer150K – Free Dragon Ball

– Free Dragon Ball 800MIL?? – Free Double XP for 30 Minutes

– Free Double XP for 30 Minutes L0LN0C0D3S – Free Double XP for 5 Minutes

– Free Double XP for 5 Minutes 750MIL!! – Free x3 XP for 15 Minutes

How to redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes?

Here are some easy steps to redeem Dragon Ball Rage codes:

Go to the official Dragon Ball Rage page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Click on the Open Menu button.

button. Navigate to the Settings tab at the bottom.

at the bottom. Enter the code in the box.

Hit ‘Redeem’ to get your free rewards.

Not being able to use codes? Note that the codes are case-sensitive, enter them precisely as they are mentioned.

Roblox / @iDracius Tap on the Settings tab below Help

List of expired codes

idraciusB34c1 – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards TEST – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards FR33B4LL – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Sub2Metalizer – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Ralex4ev3r – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards D3V_4U – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards SUB2DANIELGT – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards S0rryGuys – Free Rewards

– Free Rewards Sa1y4nB1zmo34 – Free Rewards

What are Dragon Ball Rage codes?

Codes in this game give you free rewards like XP boosts and cash, which are important to strengthen your character. New codes are often released when the game hits a certain milestone. So, check back weekly for more amazing rewards. Alternatively, you can join the developer’s Discord channel and follow the official Twitter account for news and updates.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Dragon Ball Rage codes for March 2024.

