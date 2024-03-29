Deadly Sins Retribution codes (March 2024) – Free Spins & EXP

Using Deadly Sins Retribution codes is the best way to get free spins, EXP, and other in-game rewards. Here, you will find all the active and expired codes for March 2024.

Deadly Sins Retribution is one of the best anime-based games on Roblox. In this experience based on the popular anime The Seven Deadly Sins, you get to battle formidable enemies and complete quests to earn rewards.

However, you need a strong character with powerful magic to stand tall in battles. We have the right recipe for that. Check out our list of Deadly Sins Retribution codes offering free spins for Race and Magic. So take a chance till you get the mythical rarity and lay waste to your enemies.

Roblox / Deadly Sins Retribution Defeat enemies to earn and spend stat points.

Working Deadly Sins Retribution codes (March 2024)

You will find all the active codes right here:

weloveretribution – Free 35 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 35 Race & Magic Spins 5leafclover – 800 Seconds of 2x XP

– 800 Seconds of 2x XP 4leafclover – Free 25 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 25 Race & Magic Spins 3leafclover – Stat Reset

– Stat Reset fairyspins – Free 25 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 25 Race & Magic Spins fraudrin – Free 15 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 15 Race & Magic Spins shrine – Free 25 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 25 Race & Magic Spins immortality – Free 25 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 25 Race & Magic Spins demonking – Free 15 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 15 Race & Magic Spins demonkingsunday – Free 15 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 15 Race & Magic Spins Skyline – Free 25 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 25 Race & Magic Spins fairyexp – 2x XP Boost

– 2x XP Boost fairyreset – Stat Reset

– Stat Reset fairyrealm – Free 15 Race & Magic Spins

How to redeem Deadly Sins Retribution codes?

Here are some simple steps to redeem the codes for free rewards:

Go to the official Deadly Sins Retribution page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on ‘Customize’ and go to ‘Race & Magic’.

Enter the codes in the box below Magic Tries.

Hit Enter to get your free rewards.

The codes expire after a certain period so make sure you use them soon.

Roblox / Deadly Sins Retribution Use Spins to get the strongest Magic and Race combo.

List of expired codes

preupdatepatch – Free 15 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 15 Race & Magic Spins preupdatepatch2 – 600 Seconds of 2x EXP

– 600 Seconds of 2x EXP weloveexp – 400 seconds of 2x EXP

– 400 seconds of 2x EXP update2week – Free 15 Race & Magic Spins, 400 Seconds of 2x XP Boost

– Free 15 Race & Magic Spins, 400 Seconds of 2x XP Boost 55klikes – Free 20 Race & Magic Spins, 400 Seconds of 2x XP Boost

– Free 20 Race & Magic Spins, 400 Seconds of 2x XP Boost 50klikes – Free 10 Race & Magic Spins, 200 Seconds of 2x XP Boost

– Free 10 Race & Magic Spins, 200 Seconds of 2x XP Boost halloweenpart2soon – Free 20 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 20 Race & Magic Spins update4coming – Free 20 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 20 Race & Magic Spins wereallydolovedsr – Free 35 Race & Magic Spins

– Free 35 Race & Magic Spins octobergoals – Free 21 Race & Magic Spins

What are Deadly Sins Retribution codes?

Codes in this game offer free spins for Race and Magic. These are important stats that determine the strength of your avatar. The developers release new codes to help new players get a boost. If you want new codes, all you have to do is bookmark this page and check back regularly.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Deadly Sins Retribution codes for March 2024.

