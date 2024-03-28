Choo Choo Charles codes (March 2024) – Free Coins

With our list of the latest Choo Choo Charles codes featuring free coins, you get to unlock awesome abilities and cosmetics. Here are all the codes for you to redeem in March 2024.

Choo Choo Charlie (aka Choo Choo Charles) is one of the most terrifying yet fun games on Roblox. In this horror experience, a murderous train will follow you while you run around the map to collect coins. However, collecting enough coins to purchase upgrades and cosmetics takes time and effort.

Luckily, we have a list of all the working codes with free coins and other in-game items. So hurry up and grab your freebies right away.

Article continues after ad

For more free goodies in other Roblox games, make sure you check out Dragon Soul codes, Restaurant Tycoon 2 codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes.

Contents

Roblox / Retro Horror Run away from Charles the train to survive.

Active Choo Choo Charles codes (March 2024)

Here are all the working codes as of March 2024:

danzlua – Free for 100 Coins

– Free for 100 Coins 1000thumbs – Free 100 Coins

How to use Choo Choo Charles codes?

To use codes in this game, we have a few simple steps for you to follow:

Article continues after ad

Go to the official Choo Choo Charlie page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Tap on the ‘ Codes ’ button on the left side of the screen.

’ button on the left side of the screen. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Submit to get your free rewards.

Note that the codes are case-sensitive. So use them exactly as they are mentioned above. Moreover, the codes expire after a certain period.

Roblox / Retro Horror Tap on the Codes button next to the Crawl button.

List of expired codes

500thumbs – Free Rewards

What are Choo Choo Charles codes used for?

Codes in Choo Choo Charles offer free coins and other in-game rewards. The devs release these codes to help players get a boost and you can find every new code right here, as we make sure to update the page regularly.

Article continues after ad

A One Piece Game codes | Anime Lost Simulator codes | Idle Heros Codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | Pls Donate codes