Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart codes (March 2024): Free Cash, XP Boosts & Resets

Obliterate any fiend that stands in your way with our new Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart codes featuring free cash, XP boosts, and resets. Here are all the codes for March 2024.

Do you want awesome devil powers like Denji or Makima? Well, you need to complete many quests and defeat loads of fiends to get the dough to purchase them. For your ease, we have compiled a list of all the latest codes with free cash, XP boosts, and other rewards to help you get contracts with strong devils. Use these freebies to become the strongest member of the Public Safety Devil Hunters.

Contents

Roblox / Omelette Snake Battle fierce fiends to gain XP and cash

Working Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart Codes (March 2024)

Here are all the active codes for you to redeem in March 2024:

!code Yo70KContractResetCode – Reset Your Contract

– Reset Your Contract !code HappyHolidays – Free 2x EXP Boost

– Free 2x EXP Boost !code qupdate – Free 5k Cash

– Free 5k Cash !code 60KLikesHybridReset – Reset Your Contract

– Reset Your Contract !code sub2vibezy – Free 5k Cash

How to redeem codes

To redeem codes in Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart, follow these simple steps:

Go to the official page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Click on the chat icon on the top left side of the screen.

on the top left side of the screen. Type or paste the code in the box.

Hit Enter on your keyboard to get your free rewards.

The codes are case-sensitive, so make sure you use them as they are mentioned.

Roblox / Omelette Snake Tap on the chat button next to the Roblox logo

List of expired codes

!code 2xExpForTheDataReset – 2x EXP Boost

– 2x EXP Boost !code HAPPYHALLOWEENSPRESET – Reset Your Skill Points

– Reset Your Skill Points !code 40kLikesSkillPointReset – Reset Your Skill Points

– Reset Your Skill Points !code HybridUpdate – Reset Hybrid

– Reset Hybrid !code 28KLikesContractReset – Reset Your Contract

– Reset Your Contract !code iFoundThis – Free 1k Cash

– Free 1k Cash !code omgbigupdatefr – Free 1k Cash

– Free 1k Cash !code 10klikesskillpointreset – Reset Your Skill Points

– Reset Your Skill Points !code 5kLikesContractReset – Reset Your Contract

– Reset Your Contract !code 2KLikesOMG – Free Cash

– Free Cash !code 18khybridreset – Reset Hybrid

What are Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart codes?

In this title, codes offer free rewards like cash, XP Boosts, resets, and more. The developers release new codes to celebrate the game hitting certain milestones. So make sure you check back weekly for awesome new rewards. Alternatively, you can also join the developer Omelette Snake’s discord channel for news and updates on the game,

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man Devil’s Heart codes for March 2024.

