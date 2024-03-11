Case Clicker codes (March 2024) – Free Gems, Boosts & Cosmetics

Get amazing free rewards like Gems, Boosts, and Cosmetics with our active Case Clicker codes. Here are all the codes you can use for March 2024.

Click, click, click. Simple yet tiresome, Case Clicker requires a lot of patience and elbow grease to earn currency. In this classic Roblox click-and-earn game, you need a lot of Case-Bux and Gems to get new cases. As you spend on costly cases, your rewards get much better. To help you get the best of rewards, we have a list of all the new Case Clicker codes featuring free Gems, Boosts, Cosmetics, and more use full resources.

Article continues after ad

You will also find free rewards for other Roblox games with Fruit Warriors codes, Anime Showdown codes, Titan Warfare codes, and Ro Ghoul codes. That being said, here are all the codes for you to redeem as of March 2024.

Contents

Roblox / Skilled Studio LLC Use freebies to open the most expensive cases

Are there any working Case Clicker Codes? (March 2024)

There are no active Case Clicker codes of March 11, 2024. We update the page regularly for new codes so make sure you check back weekly.

Article continues after ad

How to redeem Case Clicker codes

If you’re having trouble redeeming the codes, then follow these simple steps.

Go to the official Case Clicker page and click on the green button to launch the game.

Navigate to the Settings button on the bottom right corner of the screen.

on the bottom right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Promo Code box.

box. Click on Redeem to get your free rewards.

Note that codes are case-sensitive, so ensure there is no extra space after you paste them.

Roblox / Skilled Studio LLC Click on the Cogwheel next to the UI button to open the codes menu

List of expired codes

Here are expired codes that you can no longer use to get free goodies.

Article continues after ad

CHRISTMAS2022 – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems VALENTINES2022 – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems FIRST2022UPDATE – Free 100 Gems

– Free 100 Gems FINALLYANEWUPDATE – Free 150 Gems

What are Case Clicker codes?

These codes grant free in-game rewards like Gems. Players can use them to get an early boost in the game. The developers release these codes on their official Twitter handle. But you can get all the new codes right here on this page where we update the list regularly.

So there you have it – everything you need to know about Case Clicker codes for March 2024.

Doodle World codes | Race Clicker codes | Simon Says codes | A One Piece Game codes | Anime Lost Simulator codes | Idle Heros Codes | All Star Tower Defense codes | Pls Donate codes | Anime Dimensions codes | YBA codes | Blox Fruits codes | King Legacy codes | Titan Warfare codes

Article continues after ad