Rockstar finally address God Mode glitch in Red Dead Online update

Rockstar Games have dropped their weekly update on to Red Dead Online – finally addressing the God Mod hacks that have been running rampant in-game.

When Red Dead Redemption 2 launched back in October of 2018, there had been plenty of excitement surrounding the multiplayer side of things – with players of the first Red Dead Redemption salivating at the prospect of brand new features.

Taking from GTA Online, Rockstar introduced Red Dead Online and let players run riot with the same locations as single-player. Though they’ve introduced jobs like the Bounty Hunter, Trader, and Frontier Collector, as well as even adding a Moonshine business, the multiplayer side of Red Dead hasn’t been without issue.

Red Dead Online players had been reporting issues with some users using a God Mode hack or exploit that had been allowing them to run riot on the old west without suffering any consequences.

Rockstar had been pretty quiet on the issue until they dropped a background update on Tuesday, May 19, with the hack finally being addressed and ultimately patched out. Rockstar insider TezFun also noted that they had also fixed an issue with Moonshine missions, though, there wasn’t a specific problem to note.

Background update:

- Patched god mode glitch

- Fixed an issue with moonshine missions.#RedDeadOnline — Tez2 (@TezFunz2) May 19, 2020

Of course, while plenty of players will rejoice at seeing the God Mode glitch being patched out, that doesn’t mean everything will be fine and dandy. If players want to cheat, regardless of the consequences, they’ll usually find a way to do so.

The May 19 update for Red Dead Online also contains new discounts and collections. Players can get discounts on all dogs, bar the Husky, in their camp as well as starter level horses. The new collection is called the Veterans Collection and has three items for players to find.

The limited-time clothes that were put on offer a few updates ago are still in full swing too, as players have until May 26 to get their hands on them.