Red Dead Redemption 2 could get popular GTA 5 feature soon

Files discovered in Red Dead Redemption 2 have sparked rumors that the Western game could be getting a new feature soon that was a fan favorite in Grand Theft Auto 5.

Rockstar fans waited close to a decade for Red Dead Redemption 2 to finally release. In 2018, the wildly anticipated title made its debut on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Almost two years on, it's considered a modern day classic by fans and critics. On August 9, files discovered in the game kicked the rumor mill into overdrive that the Western could be getting a popular GTA V feature in the future.

Could Red Dead Redemption 2 get GTA 5 feature?

Files discovered in the game were first found by 'VideoTech_' on Twitter, who revealed code similar to that of Grand Theft Auto V's wildly popular Rockstar Editor feature.

"Some interesting control inputs in the RDR2 files relating to the Rockstar Editor," the tweet read. However the GTA enthusiast cautioned followers that it could just be leftover code from V.

"Bear in mind; could be leftovers from Grand Theft Auto 5 it happens a lot," they said. The feature was introduced to GTA5 in 2015 when the PC port was released, and was added to the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions a year later.

The Editor would be a massive deal for Red Dead, as the Western is already one of the most cinematic games to ever come out. The amount of possibilities players could create with the video editing tool would be limitless.

VideoTech again cautioned followers that it's more than likely just leftover code from GTA. "Honestly, it's most likely a leftover from GTA5. But I am sure the Editor will come eventually come out," they said.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was met with overwhelming praise after it released in 2018, as fans and critics fell in love with its epic story and sprawling open world map.

Just like Grand Theft Auto 5, the game's 'Online' mode has been a big hit with players. However a video editor mode would certainly be the perfect addition.