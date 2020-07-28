Red Dead Online July 28 DLC update: early patch notes

After weeks of complaining from Red Dead Online players, Rockstar are finally delivering some much-needed content in what they have called a "massive new update." Here's everything we know that's coming so far.

RDR2's online mode started slow, but has grown into a sizeable community who have been asking Rockstar for some attention. While GTA Online remains unparalleled in popularity, Red Dead Online has felt a little neglected, to put it mildly.

In protest, many players actually dressed up in clown outfits in-game - mocking themselves for still remaining loyal to game it seemed Rockstar had forgotten about.

But, that's not the case, as their big July 28 update is set to put things right.

The patch is for all platforms (PC, Xbox One and PS4), and will include community-requested features as well as the usual bug fixes.

The main attraction though is the new Frontier Pursuit, "that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism." Frontier Pursuits were first added back in September 2019, where you specialize as either a bounty hunter, a collector or a trader.

Red Dead Online players can expect a massive new update to arrive Tuesday, July 28th featuring a new Frontier Pursuit that will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism, plus a new Outlaw Pass, tons of community-requested features and fixes, and much more. pic.twitter.com/Eja3FoiGc5 — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) July 24, 2020

There's also a new Outlaw Pass - the third pass which people have been waiting on for some time. The previous Outlaw Pass cost 40 gold, so expect it to be similar here.

Early patch notes: RDO July 28 update

New Frontier Pursuit Will introduce players to the secrets of naturalism

Outlaw Pass 3 Costs 40 gold bars for 100 tiers of rewards.

New Advanced Camera added to the Wheeler, Rawson and Co. Catalogue Improved features such as increased mobility, filters, and more.

Community-requested features (details coming soon)

Bug fixes and QoL improvements

We'll update this article with the full patch notes when they're available.

Rockstar have not provided an exact time for when the update goes live. We usually see GTA Online updates rolling out at around 9AM EST / 2PM BST, when the developers also release the patch notes.