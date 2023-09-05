Erica Mena, one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, was just fired from the series after an intense Season 11 fight.

After getting her start on Love & Hip Hop New York, Erica Mena quickly became one of the stars of Love & Hip Hop Atlanta.

The show has followed her throughout the past few years of her life, including the rollercoaster of her dating life, making her one of the clear frontrunners.

But, ahead of the Season 11 reunion, Erica was abruptly fired from the series. Why? And what are the chances of her coming back to the show?

Why was Erica Mena fired from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta?

In Episode 12 of Season 11, Erica got into a pretty intense altercation with her co-star Spice at a restaurant.

After she and Spice got into a heated verbal argument almost instantly after arriving, Erica got fed up and flipped the table.

Even though the producers broke up the altercation and prevented any physical attacks, the situation did not stop there. Erica was still irritated and began making hateful comments towards Spice, who had just recovered from a very scary surgery.

Not only did she state that she wished she would have died from the surgery, but she referred to her as a “monkey.” Since the term is considered a racial slur, Erica was immediately fired after the episode was released.

The reunion Season 11 reunion should air in the coming weeks. Because she was a part of one of the most jaw-dropping moments in the show, thus far, viewers might expect to see Erica make an appearance in the reunion. It’s also possible such an appearance was included in her contract for this season. Other than that, it seems safe to assume that her journey in the Love & Hip Hop franchise is over.

