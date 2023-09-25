Love is Blind fans are already predicting the downfall of Milton and Lydia

Fans of Love is Blind are already convinced that 24-year-old Milton and 30-year-old Lydia are doomed to break up following Milton’s hesitant proposal.

Season 5 of Love is Blind has already been shaping out to be one of the most drama-packed seasons yet, and the contestants haven’t even left their respective pods.

Lydia’s journey to find love quickly became a central focus in season 5. All the 30-year-old contestant wanted was to find someone who truly loved her, flaws and all. Eventually, it appeared as though she found what she was looking for with Milton.

Yet despite how thrilled Lydia was to find herself engaged, fans have already been predicting the couple’s downfall. According to audiences, “Lydia would have married a pillow,” and her connection to Milton in the pods appeared far from genuine.

Fans think Milton and Lydia’s engagement on Love is Blind is doomed to fail

Despite Milton and Lydia’s bonding over rocks, audiences weren’t convinced that their love of geology was enough to keep them bound for a lifetime of holy matrimony.

In fact, some skeptical fans were under the impression that Lydia only agreed to be engaged to Milton so she could reconnect with her former flame, Uche. While Lydia claimed to no longer be interested in her ex-boyfriend, whom she dated for three months prior to Love is Blind, fans of the show were wholly unconvinced.

“I’m fully convinced the only reason she’s engaged with him is so she can flirt with Uche at the vacation destination,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit.

Another fan was quick to agree, writing, “I don’t think Lydia loves Milton. She loves the idea of being engaged. The way she kept whining that she wanted him was making me legitimately cringe. The pure desperation. She just wants to get to the honeymoon so she can try to get with Uche.”

A different fan suggested that Lydia just wanted to have a ring on her finger, regardless of who provided it. “Lydia probably would have said yes to the cameraman if it means she gets engaged on the show,” they wrote.

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Love is Blind to see what comes of Lydia and Milton’s relationship.