Milton gets dethroned as Love is Blind fan-favorite after fight with Lydia

Milton from Season 5 of Love is Blind is no longer a fan-favorite. Following his argument with Lydia on date night, viewers are now calling him out.

Milton from Love is Blind has unintentionally ended his reign as a fan favorite on the series. Throughout Season 5, the 24-year-old was praised for being the “most mature” of the contestants, despite being the youngest.

Yet following a massive fight with Lydia that ended with her in tears, audiences have revoked their nomination of Milton as the fan favorite.

Article continues after ad

Now, viewers think Milton treated Lydia unfairly, claiming the contestant lacks emotional depth.

Initially, Milton and Lydia‘s opposing personalities worked in their favor and only seemed to strengthen their relationship.

Article continues after ad

According to Milton, Lydia’s emotional depth helped him grow as a person since he is more logistical-minded. Meanwhile, his practical thinking skills helped Lydia grow as well since she tends to be more feeling-driven.

Yet what once worked in their favor ultimately became detrimental following their latest date in Episode 9. Amid their dinner date at the rock museum, Milton criticized Lydia’s emotional reaction to the Uche situation where he painted her out to be a “crazy stalker.”

Article continues after ad

Milton felt like Lydia’s emotions led her to behave inappropriately. Yet according to Lydia, she had every right to react the way she did since she felt so disrespected by Uche. “That’s that’s me,” she explained to Milton. “This is me. I feel like I am loud. I am passionate. I’m emotional.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

According to fans of the show, they didn’t like how the date panned out between Lydia and Milton, disproving the theory that Milton is the most mature contestant.

Article continues after ad

One fan expressed this on the Love is Blind Subreddit.

“Expecting someone to not react in an emotional way to a situation where it’s entirely valid to be upset, or sad, or angry is not ‘mature,'” they wrote. “The fact that he constantly asks her things like ‘why react that way,’ ‘why do you care,’ and ‘why look back’ is so condescending and invalidating.”

The fan went on, adding, “The type of person that thinks you’re in the wrong in a situation or argument simply because you’re emotionally invested is the type that’s either utterly lacking in empathy or so emotionally constipated that they think it’s weird to express natural human sentiment.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Another fan agreed, adding, “AMEN. He thinks he is some enlightened genius because he learned how to shut down his emotions. And he is absolutely a misogynist, which is actually part of why he equates emotion with immaturity. I can’t believe that anyone can hear this ‘stop crying and be more like ME’ BS and find him likable.”

Stay tuned for more episodes of Love is Blind to see what comes of Lydia and Milton’s relationship.