Love Is Blind fans call Season 5 couple “the strangest pairing” in show’s history

Audiences were left scratching their heads over Lydia and Milton’s relationship in Season 5 of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind has had its fair share of odd couples throughout the course of the reality dating series. Yet according to fans of the show, Season 5 might take the cake for having some of the strangest set of couples yet.

Already, audiences have crowned one of the newly engaged couples as “the strangest pairing” in all five seasons of Love Is Blind. According to fans, Lydia and Milton’s engagement had them scratching their heads in utter confusion.

Article continues after ad

Fans call Milton and Lydia the “strangest pairing” in Love Is Blind history

Love Is Blind has a track record of mismatched pairings. Yet the couple that left fans the most perplexed was the relationship between Milton and Lydia.

Article continues after ad

According to fans, Milton and Lydia’s age difference seemed to be the least of their concerns. As viewers put it, their main issue with the couple was that Lydia didn’t seem to be interested in Milton “for the right reasons.”

Did Lydia genuinely love Milton when she agreed to his proposal? Or did she just want more screen time?

Article continues after ad

Dedicated fans of the show took to the Love Is Blind Subreddit to discuss their takes on the couple.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

“I’m baffled by this pairing,” one fan wrote. “Protect Milton at all costs. Lydia feels fake. She isn’t with him for the right reasons.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan was quick to agree, writing, “I think Lydia is fully acting to get a spot on the show and I don’t feel genuineness from her. I think Milton is rolling with what he should do but not what he wants to do which is immature.”

Article continues after ad

Yet another fan held a more optimistic view of Lydia and Milton’s future.

“Honestly if Lydia is really over Uche and Izzy (hope she is) then I think Lydia and Milton can work as a long-term relationship,” they wrote. “Milton seems to be okay with Lydia’s personality and they have complementary careers that allow for usual dealbreakers like moving overseas for work to be no problem. I don’t believe they should get married on the show’s timeline though.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Keep watching Love Is Blind on Netflix to see if Milton and Lydia can make it work long-term.