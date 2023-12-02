Why did RHOA’s Nene Leakes sue Bravo?

In April of 2022, Nene Leakes, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum sued Bravo, NBC Universal, and executive producer Andy Cohen. However, she dismissed the case four months later. Here is everything you need to know.

Nene Leakes was the renowned queen bee of RHOA, her popularity and career soared while she was on the show. Nene was well sought-after by the industry and fans, but that was until she got tangled up in legal issues with Bravo and NBC.

Article continues after ad

Now the only thing Nene has trended for in the past year is initiating or dismissing court cases. The breakout star and OG Housewife of RHOA chose to part ways with the show in 2020 when she announced to the fans that she won’t be returning for season 13. Nene, however, did not have a clean and cordial goodbye with Bravo.

Article continues after ad

What was Nene’s fight with Bravo about?

Instagram @bethennyfrankel Nene with costar Bethenny Frankel

Right after leaving the franchise, Nene initiated a war by suing the entire production company. She decided to file a lawsuit against True Entertainment, Bravo, NBCUniversal, Truly Televisions, and even Bravo’s head hunk Andy Cohen.

Article continues after ad

The lawsuit claimed, “NBC, Bravo, and True foster a corporate and workplace culture in which racially insensitive and inappropriate behavior is tolerated — if not, encouraged.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Fans praised Nene for standing up for a cause that mattered to her even if it meant biting the hand that once fed you. Surprisingly, this didn’t last very long because Nene backed out before the war even got serious.

Article continues after ad

She opened up about her dismissing the court case in an interview with Carlos King. She said: “I don’t have any hard feelings. I’m a Sagittarius. So at some point, I may be mad with you, but then I get over it. I’m not the kind of girl that carries a grudge or hold the grudge forever. I’m also not [an] ass kisser.”

Article continues after ad

Nene’s behavior left the majority of the fans confused and naturally controversies began pouring in that the reality star could be reevaluating her alliances. After some more suspicious chain of events, fans are now speculating about Nene Leakes’ return to RHOA.