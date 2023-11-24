Fans are speculating Nene Leakes’ return to RHOA

After a suspicious chain of events, fans are left wondering if the queen of Real Housewives of Atlanta, Nene Leakes, will be returning to the show. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

Nene Leakes was among the OG stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta. She received loads of attention for her role in the Real Housewives franchise and her career peaked while she was on the show, as she once was one of the highest-paid cast members on all the franchises.

Since her departure, RHOA ratings have been continuously dropping and fans have expressed how the show doesn’t feel the same without Nene as they begged for her return. After the recent chain of events, it seems that their wishes just might come true.

Is Nene Leakes’ returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta?

Instagram: bravotv RHOA Reunion

During a question panel at BravoCon 2023, the executive producer of Real Housewives, Andy Cohen, expressed openness to having Nene back on RHOA. This was a huge green light for the fans as their hopes might finally come true. Following Cohen’s comment, fans noticed how Bravo and Nene had re-followed each other on social media following their legal feud.

After leaving the show, Nene fired canons at Bravo by suing them and the entire production house. She claimed she was racially discriminated against on set and that there was mistreatment. She also supported and stood beside co-star Bethenny Frankel, as she protested for a reality TV reckoning and a better working environment from NBCUniversal.

However, after a year of ruckus, she suddenly dismissed her lawsuit leaving everyone with a lot of questions. Fans began to speculate if Nene was reevaluating her alliances.

Nene was recently caught deleting Instagram posts that supported Bethenny Frankel following Frankel’s claim that producer Cohen despised her. However, an insider came forward with a statement that the two Housewives have “no issues” with each other. Despite this, fans are starting to speculate on Nene’s return.