Nene Leakes deletes Instagram Posts supporting Bethenny Frankel

Bethenny Frankel talked with NeNe Leakes about the ‘reality reckoning’ and not being protected by Andy Cohen.

Nene Leakes, the OG queen bee of Real Housewives of Atlanta, could be reassessing her alliances. Fans have noticed that her Instagram posts supporting Bethenny Frankel’s Reality TV reckoning are gone. But we’ve been told that the two have “no issues” with each other.

Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel left the show after season 11. She went on to wage a full-on war on the studio, including Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen. Bethenny stood up to call out exploitation within the studio. She has been working to set up a reality TV union to protect the mental health and payment rights of reality TV stars.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many Housewives including Nene Leakes, Lisa Rinna, and Carole Radziwill chose to support Bethenny’s cause. Some fans are suggesting she might even be the initiator of the Bravo Reckoning. However, this whole situation with Nene has left Bravo TV fans confused and with a lot of questions.

Is Nene Leakes still supporting Bethenny Frankel?

Instagram @bethennyfrankel Nene and Bethenny’s podcast collab

On November 20th, a BravoTV fan noticed that Nene had deleted some of her posts that involved the RHONY alum. Nene and Bethenny’s podcast collab and one of her interviews with Bethenny were gone. The fan then questioned if there was some ‘tea’ behind it.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Consequently, rumors spread like rapid fire because prior to this Andy Cohen was interviewed by a fan on BravoCon 23. He gave a positive response when asked if Nene could be welcomed back on RHOA. Fans questioned if Nene was going to be back

Article continues after ad

An insider came forward immediately to settle everything. PageSix reports that they have been informed the rumors are groundless and the two Housewives have “no issues” with each other. The source informed fans that the two stay close in touch and are even discussing working on projects together. Nene just “cleaned up her Instagram”.