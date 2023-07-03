Where was Too Hot To Handle Season 5 filmed? Filming Locations

Here are all of the filming location details for Season 5, and the previous seasons, of Netflix’s hit reality TV show Too Hot To Handle.

Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is known for bringing both drama and romance to our TV screen.

Not only does Too Hot To Handle bring the heat with its cast, but the series always has a backdrop of jaw-dropping views.

Each season usually takes place in an area with fantastic beaches and incredible ocean views.

Where is the filming location for Season 5? Was it a place fans have seen on the show before? Here is everything we know about where the cast is headed.

Where was Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle filmed?

According to Digitial Spy, Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle was filmed in the Caribbean.

When describing the upcoming season, the publication wrote, “A cast of ten singletons are ready to mingle, thinking they’re taking part in a dating show aboard a lavish yacht in the Caribbean. Little do they know Love Overboard isn’t a real programme and they’re actually about to give up all physical intimacy for a chance to win the show’s $200,000 cash prize.”

While this is the same filming location as Season 4, the Caribbean hasn’t always been the location for Too Hot To Handle.

Both Season 2 and Season 3 were filmed in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The first season was filmed in a villa in Punta Mita, Mexico. In fact, the villa is actually available to rent.

Season 5 of Too Hot To Handle premieres on Netflix on July 14. Viewers will soon see if they recognize the sights from the fourth season.

