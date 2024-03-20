Where to watch Top Chef Season 21: US, UK & more

Top Chef Season 21 premieres on Bravo tonight, and here’s where viewers can watch the show in the US and around the world.

Top Chef heads to Wisconsin for Season 21 on Bravo, and 15 aspiring chefs will compete against each other to receive the winning title of ‘Top Chef America.’

Gail Simmons and Tom Colicchio will return to the show as judges, and Season 10 winner Kristen Kish replaces Padma Lakshmi as the host.

The contestants will take on various tasks such as a cheese fest challenge and cooking indigenous foods. For the first time in Top Chef history, immunity won’t be given for Quickfire wins.

Top Chef Season 21 premieres on Wednesday, March 20. Here are the details about where viewers are able to watch and stream the episodes.

Where is Top Chef Season 21 available to watch?

Top Chef Season 21 airs on Wednesday, March 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo. The episodes will be available for viewers to stream on Peacock the next day.

Top Chef can also be streamed on FuboTV, DirecTV, and Apple TV+ for viewers who don’t have access to cable.

How to watch Top Chef Season 21 anywhere

Top Chef Season 21 premieres Wednesday, March 20 at 9:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.