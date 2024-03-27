What happened to Paige & Chris after Married At First Sight?

Married at First Sight Season 12 couple, Paige and Chris had a chaotic experience on the show. Here’s what happened to the pair after the cameras stopped rolling.

The 25-year-old Accountant, Paige Banks, and 27-year-old Finance Manager, Chris Williams, found each other on Married at First Sight Season 12, which premiered in 2021.

The pair had an extremely rough journey from the start to the end of their relationship. Chris’ behavior had him titled ‘a classic MAFS villain‘ by the viewers and people couldn’t take Paige giving him chance after chance.

But what happened after the show ended? Here’s everything we know.

Are Paige and Chris still together?

Hulu Paige and Chris might not be together but they had a memorable experience.

After trying to make it work for months but failing, the couple is no longer together.

Paige gave Chris tons of chances on screen but during the finale, she chose to walk away from the relationship and said “no” on their Decision Day.

Fans were surprised to find on the Season 12 Reunion Special that the duo had gotten back together and were getting couple counseling to fix their broken marriage.

However, this did not last long as Paige soon figured out that divorce was the only option for the two.

Even after the MAFS Season 12 drama, Paige refused to give up on love and life. She adopted a dog named Cash, constructed a second home, and continued her reality TV journey by appearing on the Married At First Sight spin-off ‘Where Are They Now’.

She talked openly to Essence about her first date since leaving Chris and she said, “He is very friendly. I could tell that he’s a little shy. It seems he has a good head on his shoulders, so I’m very cautiously optimistic.”

In September 2023, Paige shared that she was expecting her first child with her boyfriend, Justine.

Meanwhile, Chris struggled to let go of the relationship and instead fought online battles with MAFS viewers, defending his on-screen behavior. He gave an interview with relationship expert, Love McPherson, and fans were disappointed to see him refuse accountability for the relationship he had with Paige.

