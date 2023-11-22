What happened to Mob Wives’ Renee Graziano? Star seeks help after drug overdose

Mob Wives alum Renee Graziano’s substance abuse struggles continue as she is forced to check into rehab after an overdose. Here is everything you need to know about the situation.

Mob Wives first aired on VH1 back in 2011 and ended up giving viewers six seasons of entertainment before finally going off-air in 2016. The American reality TV series revolved around women whose husbands or family members were imprisoned for mob crimes.

Mob Wives gave us a documentary on the personal and work lives of these inspiring women. Renee Graziano was among the OG main cast and stayed the entirety of the show. Unsurprisingly, she has the love of most Mob Wives fans.

However, Renee has recently been open to fans about her struggles following a drug overdose. She had another recent relapse this year which the fans were unaware of. Here’s everything we know about the situation.

What happened to Renee Graziano?

Her manager, Chris Giovanni recently informed TMZ of Renee’s relapse and overdose. Mid-September Renee had a “bad batch” of a drug that led her to overdose.

Those who have been keeping up with the show are already aware of Renee’s past struggles. The Mob Wives alum has been open about her taking professional treatment for substance abuse problems. She checked in for rehab back in 2022 as well. In the same year, she was also arrested on DUI charges.

In the past, she has explained how her issues are rooted in her anxiety, depression, and past traumas. She expressed that her mental health had declined a lot after her father, mobster Anthony Graziano, passed in 2019. A week before her overdose news broke out, she posted on Instagram saying she was restarting rehab after consulting a therapist. Many Mob Wives fans are cheering for Renee’s recovery.