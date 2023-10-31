Who pays for Kitchen Nightmares renovations?

Kitchen Nightmares episodes end with revamped restaurants that show off loads of impressive changes. Who is footing the bill for all the renovations, though?

Many Kitchen Nightmares fans assume that Gordon Ramsay is the one who pays for all the renovations that happen at the restaurants he visits.

As soon as he shows up at establishments that need his help and guidance, he quickly starts figuring out what changes will have to be made.

Sometimes, this includes revamping the menu, and other times it requires new furniture and decor. Who pays for all these renovations if it’s not coming out of Gordon’s pocket alone? Here’s what you should know.

Here’s how Kitchen Nightmares renovations are paid for

The Kitchen Nightmares production team is in charge of covering renovation expenses that accrue during Gordon’s visits. Since the ultimate goal of Kitchen Nightmares is to help restaurants find their way toward success and prosperity, these renovations are often heavily needed.

Just because the ideas for renovations come from Gordon’s mind, it doesn’t mean he’s the one paying for everything out of pocket. Agreeing to be part of this show means restaurant owners get the chance to see a revamped version of their establishment.

It’s true that they have to go through slight embarrassment and humiliation by having certain things about their restaurant called out on camera for millions of years to see – but walking away with a renovated restaurant in the end might just be something that makes it worth it.

Instagram/@damimmo_nj Gordon Ramsay on Kitchen Nightmares.

Out of all 82 restaurants Gordon’s visited to offer his help and guidance, 65 restaurants have closed down since. That means there’s only a 21% success rate for restaurants that are featured on this show.

The newest season in 2023 spends a lot of time focused on the renovation aspect. This is likely inspired by the fact that Gordon and the rest of the Kitchen Nightmares production team genuinely want to see these restaurants thriving instead of failing.