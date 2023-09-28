What happened to Fiesta Sunrise after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

Kitchen Nightmares’ Fiesta Sunrise shocked Gordon Ramsay with its free margarita cocktails for every customer, but the allure soon wore off when he sat down to eat. After Chef Ramsay’s help, did Fiesta Sunrise stay open or close? Here’s everything we know.

Most of the different Kitchen Nightmares stories paint a rich narrative of ambition, familial bonds, and the relentless quest for gastronomic glory. It’s the American Dream that drives many of the chefs and owners on the hit FOX show.

Article continues after ad

However, it doesn’t always play out that way for those who appear – in fact, they’re on the show for a reason: they want to carve out a comeback story.

Article continues after ad

In Season 2, Episode 10, aired in 2008, Gordon Ramsay visited Fiesta Sunrise, a Mexican eatery in West Nyack, New York, aiming to thwart the rising sun of closure looming over it.

But, did Chef Ramsay’s efforts help them avoid impending doom?

Is Fiesta Sunrise open or closed?

Regrettably, the sun set rather prematurely for Fiesta Sunrise as the establishment closed down after filming in 2008, reportedly before the episode had even aired.

Article continues after ad

Despite the zestful attempts to turn things around, the restaurant’s fate was sealed, plunging it into the abyss of failed culinary ventures.

What happened to Fiesta Sunrise after Kitchen Nightmares?

Mexican cuisine is one of the world’s most famous, with its fresh ingredients, heat, and food bursting with flavor. None of those things were on the menu when Chef Ramsay sat down for his first meal at Fiesta Sunrise.

Article continues after ad

The curtain unveiled a scene of culinary mayhem, with Ramsay confronting a trifecta of dismal hygiene, unappetizing food, and dysfunctional management led by the congenial but overwhelmed Vic.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

The episode spiraled into a theatre of despair as Gordon discovered the use of stale ingredients and a lack of authentic Mexican flavors.

Famously, Gordon said it looked “like someone’s been sick on my plate” after a dish was served to him from the kitchen.

Watch the full clip of Fiesta Sunrise below, from the Kitchen Nightmares YouTube channel.