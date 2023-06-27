Tom Hanks’ niece goes viral after throwing a tantrum over Claim to Fame elimination

Carly Reeves, Tom Hanks’ niece, had an epic meltdown during the first episode of Claim to Fame.

The second season of Claim to Fame had no shortage of fireworks, as the first contestant was eliminated in a stunning fashion.

In Claim to Fame, all the contestants are relatives of celebrities and the goal of the show is to determine each person’s “claim to fame.” If a contestant is able to guess someone else’s famous relative, that person is eliminated, but if they are wrong they will be eliminated themselves.

Contestants can win competitions that will give them clues about each others’ identities, but they can also use their social skills to determine each other’s claim to fame.

Carly Reeves explodes after Claim to Fame elimination

On the first episode, Hugo was forced to make a guess about another contestant and chose Carly. With limited information to go off of (they only a few cryptic clues), it was shocking that Hugo was able to correctly guess Carly’s claim to fame was that she is the niece of actor Tom Hanks.

In response to the surprise elimination, Carly went off on an epic tirade for all the contestants to hear.

First, she blasted the show for giving what she considered to be too obvious a clue to her connection to Hanks. “These frickin’ clues are so frickin’ obvious. Frickin’ bench?! It’s the frickin’ poster of frickin’ Forrest Gump, are you kidding me? Why a bench? Why a bench?! There’s literally no benches in any other movie. Even Gabriel found that out, he’s not even smart.”

But then she spiraled even further, clearly upset that she wasn’t going to be on the show any more. “I didn’t even get to do any challenges! I don’t deserve this! I should have more camera time, I should be here longer! No one expected that, no one!”

The contestants, who overheard the entire tantrum, reacted with a mix of shock and horror. The internet was even less kind in their reactions.

Reeves has since apologized for her meltdown, saying that she “overreacted a bit” to her elimination.

But the moment has gone massively viral and clued in a lot of reality TV fans to a show that may not have been on their radars.

