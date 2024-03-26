The GOAT Season 1: Cast, trailer, release date & more

The new reality series The GOAT premieres on Amazon Freevee in May, and here’s everything to know about the show.

The GOAT is the newest reality show making its debut on Amazon Freevee in May. It features reality TV fan-favorites and is hosted by Daniel Tosh.

Fourteen reality stars across all networks will compete in 20 challenges to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of “the greatest reality star of all time.”

The format will be similar to the E! series House of Villains, where the contestants live together in a mansion and are eliminated each week until only one person is left.

Is there a trailer for The GOAT Season 1?

On March 26, Amazon Freevee released the trailer for The GOAT Season 1, and it shows iconic reality stars competing in the most unlikely challenges.

The trailer revealed Bachelorette alum Joe Amabile eating bugs, and The Real Housewives of New York City star Jill Zarin participating in a talent show.

The GOAT Season 1: Who is in the cast?

Jace Downs The GOAT Season 1 cast

THE GOAT Season 1 includes fourteen all-star cast members from popular reality TV shows. Here’s the full cast list:

Tayshia Adams (The Bachelorette)

Joe Amabile (The Bachelorette)

Paola Mayfield (90 Day Fiancé)

Reza Farahan (Shahs of Sunset)

Kristen Doute (Vanderpump Rules)

Lauren Speed-Hamilton (Love Is Blind)

Jill Zarin (The Real Housewives of New York City)

CJ Franco (FBoy Island)

Wendell Holland (Survivor)

Teck Holmes (The Real World, The Challenge)

Alyssa Edwards/Justin Johnson (RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Da’Vonne Rogers (Big Brother, The Challenge)

Joey Sasso (The Circle, Perfect Match)

Jason Smith (Holiday Baking Championship)

Instagram: kristendoute Kristen Doute stars on The GOAT Season 1

The GOAT Season 1 drops episodes 1-3 on Thursday, May 9 on Amazon Freevee. The seven remaining episodes will be released every Thursday, with the finale set for June 27.

Where to watch & stream The GOAT Season 1

The GOAT Season 1 is available to stream on Amazon Freevee. The streaming platform is free, and doesn’t require a subscription cost.

The new series will be filled with unexpected moments, along with feuds and alliances between various reality TV stars.