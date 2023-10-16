Special Forces star Tara Reid wants to return to show after quitting

Tara Reid was the first out of Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2. And she’s also the first to want to come back.

One of the main celebrities who wanted to push their physical and mental strength to their limits in Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test was Tara Reid. A famous actress most known for her role in American Pie, she joined Season 2’s lineup to prove to herself and the rest of the world that she is not a weak link.

Unfortunately, she could not push past the show’s physical challenge and was the first in the cast to withdraw from the competition voluntarily.

Even though it seemed as though she pushed herself to her ultimate limit, Tara has made it clear that her fight is not over.

Does Tara Reid want to go back to Special Forces?

On October 15, TMZ reported that Tara wanted to return to the series and complete her training.

The outlet claimed that she wants a second chance to prove herself. It’s possible for her to get cast in another season, but the staff isn’t lenient enough to hand out a second opportunity.

For example, football star Dez Bryant voluntarily withdrew after having his stomach strapped to the side of a bridge for an extended period. Because of the pain, he angrily walked off from the rest of the cast and even threw his helmet on the group. When he attempted to rejoin the course, the staff denied him access, forcing him to leave.

Maybe since Tara didn’t leave on bad terms, she has more of a chance to come back in the future. Only time will tell.

