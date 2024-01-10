Southern Charm fans convinced Season 9’s Madison LeCroy deserves spin-off show

After several seasons of Southern Charm, Madison LeCroy fans think she deserves a Bravo series of her own.

The Southern Charm Season 9 star who has arguably had the most complex casting journey has been Madison LeCroy.

She’s gone from a frequent guest, a friend of the stars, one of the main cast members, back down to just a friend, and now a main member again in the span of just a few seasons.

Her dating history has been just as frantic given her past relationship with her fellow Charm star Austen Kroll. But, she has since moved on and married someone else.

Now that she has been reinstated as a main cast member, fans are wondering if she should just leave the series and branch out into something new.

Is Southern Charm’s Madison getting a spin-off?

On January 7, Southern Charm viewers took to Reddit to discuss the idea of Madison having her own spin-off show, and while some of the responders weren’t keen on the idea, a lot were all for it.

One fan wrote, “Yes please!! I know I shouldn’t love her but I find her funny and would definitely watch her show! Throw in some Patricia and Chelsea and Cameron!!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I’m surprised she hasn’t pitched a show of her with a salon full of attractive stylists under her. They would get all the tea on their clients but also have work dynamics. Similar to Southern Hospitality but in a salon environment.”

Only time will tell if Bravo listens to the viewers and actually considers giving her a spin-off. There has not been one spin-off of Southern Charm, and that is Leva Bonaparte’s Southern Hospitality.

To stay updated on Southern Charm and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.