Single’s Inferno fans think producers went too far with their ‘kitchen’

Single’s Inferno Season 3 is set to air on Netflix, and fans are claiming that producers took the concept of the show too literally this time. Here is everything you need to know.

The new season of Netflix’s highly anticipated Korean dating show is back – but this time, with new rules and slight changes in the environment.

The dating show centers around the concept of ‘Paradise’ and ‘Hell.’ In the show, a bunch of singles are ‘abandoned’ on an island named ‘Hell,’ and they’re left to fend for themselves. The contestants have a choice to form a couple and leave the island for the Paradise resort.

Fans of the reality TV show took to Reddit to express that the producers might have taken that concept way too seriously.

What are the fans of Single’s Inferno saying about the changes?

Netflix Cast of Island One of Single’s Inferno Season 3

In previous seasons, the show producers gave contestants a proper kitchen and pantry supply to cook together. However, this season they took the concept too literally, and contestants were seen eating only raw vegetables.

In episode one, the contestants on the island were served unpeeled carrots and an extremely small portion of canned meat. In episode 2, they got cucumbers and the same canned meat. Fans on Reddit questioned if they were watching a survival show and not a romance show.

One fan commented: “Nargh, that cafeteria is a disgrace. I preferred the last setup a lot more compared to this. Like, I wanna see romance, not a survival show.”

Another wrote: “And the chicken breast and carrots! Geez, this ain’t a survival show. And Sieun hyping that menu like it was some gourmet meal.”

One fan expressed that they enjoyed the way contestants bonded while cooking together. They wrote: “For real, I loved the fact that they could cook together, that was like the bonding experience for the people left behind. Now there isn’t much to do on the island.”

Yet another commented: “I was shocked that they were having rationed canned goods and raw vegetables each meal. The real kitchen and also water well area in past seasons were opportunities for couples to form and connect.”