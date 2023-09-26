RHONJ suspends Jennifer Aydin & Danielle Cabral from Season 14 after fight

After a physical altercation broke out between RHONJ’s Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, the two women have been suspended from filming Season 14.

Jennifer Aydin has been a part of the Real Housewives of New Jersey cast since Season 9, while newbie Danielle Cabral joined the BravoTV show just last Season.

Though the two women bared to cross the line with each other on Season 13 of RHONJ, they reportedly began disputing during the current filming of the next Season.

Their discourse actually got so bad that they ended up in a physical altercation while filming Season 14, resulting in the two being suspended from filming until further notice.

Instagram: jenniferaydin Pictured is Jennifer Aydin, Danielle Cabral, Dolores Catania, and Teresa Guidice.

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral are under investigation by BravoTV following a physical altercation

During an event hosted by Teresa Guidice last Thursday, RHONJ castmates Aydin and Cabral physically attacked each other.

Sources told Page Six that the two women first exchanged words. However, the verbal part of their fight was just the beginning.

After their initial bickering, Aydin allegedly pushed Cabral, triggering Cabral to crumble up her plastic cup and throw it at Aydin. The physical altercation ended up drawing blood from Aydin’s head.

The insider who reported about the fight to Page Six also explained further into what sparked their clash, saying, “Jennifer only pushed Danielle because Danielle got in her face.”

Instagram: jenniferaydin Pictured is Dolores Catania, Jennifer Aydin, and Danielle Cabral.

One insider even noted that although Aydin and Cabral were allies last Season, their relationship shifted while filming Season 14, saying, “Jennifer has accused Danielle of not donating money during a recent charity event, while Danielle has accused Jennifer of stealing her hairdresser.”

Though RHONJ Season 14 filming isn’t over, both Aydin and Cabral have been suspended from the show until stated otherwise, as the altercation is being reviewed by Bravo and RHONJ’s production company Sirens Media.

Though the RHONJ women have not commented on the incident, sources also told Page Six that the ladies in attendance at Guidice’s party were “shocked.” It is uncertain if Aydin and Cabral will ever be able to film together again, however, Season 14 of RHONJ is scheduled to premiere around February of next year.