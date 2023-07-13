RHONJ Season 14: Everything we know so far

Bravo’s Real Housewives of New Jersey is full of crumbling family dynamics and deep-rooted friendship returns for an upcoming Season 14 of RHONJ.

Real Housewives of New Jersey, better known as RHONJ, first premiered on Bravo in 2009. The show began with a heavy focus on family, as previous cast member Caroline Manzo had her brother, Chris Luarita, and sister, Dina Cantin, on the show.

Teresa Giudice was also given the chance to have her family on the show, as her cousin, Kathy Wakile was joined along with Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga, and sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga.

The group is set to return for a 14th season of Real Housewives. Here is everything we know about the upcoming season.

As of this writing, there is not yet a confirmed release date or window for RHONJ Season 14.

Though filming for Season 14 was set to begin in June 2023, production was stopped due to ongoing and untamed drama between Teresa and the Gorga’s.

RHONJ cast: Who will return for Season 14?

Season 14 will return all cast members from the previous season of RHONJ, as listed below:

Teresa Giudice

Melissa Gorga

Dolores Catania

Margaret Josephs

Jennifer Aydin

Rachel Fuda

Jackie Goldschneider

Jennifer Fessler

Joe Gorga

Luis Ruelas

Frank Catania

Joe Benigno

Bill Aydin

John Fuda

RHONJ: What to expect in Season 14

Fans can expect Season 14 of RHONJ to be full of emotional arguments between Teresa, Melissa, and Joe. Filming was even put on hold due to the rising tensions, causing production to slow down for the upcoming debut in 2024.

When production began, the Gorga’s accused Teresa of only inviting them to her 50th birthday party because of filming.

This comes after the Gorga’s weren’t invited to any of Teresa’s wedding events — not the wedding, the bridal party, or anything leading up to the wedding. So it’s no surprise that throughout season 13, there were arguments, accusations, and plenty of tears.

The repercussions of Teresa’s husband’s (Luis Reulas) decision to hire a private investigator to gain information on each castmate will likely also arise, as the Season 13 reunion had everyone irate about him doing so.

There were also new cast mates welcomed in season 13, with the friendships of old ones staying. New members of RHONJ are Rachel Fuda and Jennifer Fessler, while Jackie Goldschneider returned as a “friend,” only appearing during monumental moments.

Although the new cast members haven’t exactly chosen sides in the family feud, Jennifer Aydin did lean more towards Teresa when flames arose, as did Dolores Catania. Margaret Josephs, on the other hand, chose to stand by Melissa in the midst of disputes.

After a rough Season 13 reunion, cast mates and family members of RHONJ lost more than their marbles, as Teresa Giudice was filmed leaving the show saying to her sister-in-law Melissa and brother Joe Gorga, “You’re a liar, I don’t want to talk to you.” It’s no table flip, but it’s family, so it means more to anyone on the show than they are willing to admit.

Teresa may also be an OG, however, she recently lost a good portion of her fan base for the ongoing feud between her, Melissa, and Joe Gorga. Fans have even gone as far as saying, “Teresa needs to go. Period.”