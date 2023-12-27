Will there be a Masked Singer Season 11?

After ten entertaining and successful seasons, is Masked Singer getting a Season 11, or has it been cancelled?

Season 10 of Masked Singer just wrapped up, and FOX definitely pulled out all of the stops this time around. From the high-budget performances, adorable costumes, and the shocking unmaskings, every episode was a must-watch.

In the end, singer Ne-Yo won and beat out the entire star-studded competition, joining Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kandi Burris and rapper T-Pain in the long list of winners.

Article continues after ad

Now that the season is over, fans are wondering if Season 10 marks the end of a reality TV era or if there were more seasons to be expected. Well, the answer has now been unmasked.

Article continues after ad

Fox

Is there going to be a Masked Singer Season 11?

Season 11 of Masked Singer is officially coming to our screens. In fact, a trailer for the season has already been released on YouTube.

The costumes only seem to get wilder this season, with a gumball machine, a lizard, a mustache, and more taking the stage.

Article continues after ad

The clip showed that all of the original judges are returning, except for Pussycat Doll member Nicole Scherzinger. This is her first season away from the show after being a part of the judges panel since the very first season. She is being replaced by fellow music industry star Rita Ora.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

According to Screen Rant, Nicole is only temporarily stepping away from the show to pursue a West End theatre role but will be returning as soon as she finishes.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Judging by the video, fans can still expect more jaw-dropping reveals and incredible costumes.

We’ll soon see how the rest of the judges connect with Rita and if viewers accept her or count the days until Nicole returns.

The eleventh season is set to premiere on FOX on March 6.

To stay updated on Masked Singer and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.