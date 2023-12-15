The Masked Singer props explained: What is the buzzer & what does it do?

Looking to understand The Masked Singer props more? Here’s what you need to know about the show’s ‘Take It Off Buzzer.‘

Season 10 of The Masked Singer aired in September of 2023 and received much audience attention and support. The new season managed to attract a wide variety of new audiences due to its celebrity cast line-up.

There were unexpected appearances from people such as ex-Disney Channel star Demi Lovato, Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval, and even Logan Paul.

Article continues after ad

Many new watchers had questions about the props used on the The Masked Singer. Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about the ‘Take It Off Buzzer.’

Article continues after ad

How do they use the ‘Take It Off Buzzer?’

YouTube: Talent Recap / FOX Some fans already knew that Logan Paul was the celebrity behind “Grandpa Monster” on the The Masked Singer.

The ‘Take It Off Buzzer’ might be rarely used, but it is not a new prop on The Masked Singer. The buzzer was introduced on the show during Season 6, and since then, has been used only once on the American version of the show.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

The panelists were allowed to use the buzzer once per season on a masked contestant they wanted to guess the identity of. If the panelist guessed the contestant’s identity right, then the celebrity would be forced to unmask and the panelist would get two extra points. The buzzer could be used only once per group.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

During Season 6, the buzzer was used by panelists Ken Jeong and Jenny McCarthy on contestants Sara Bareilles and Jake Gyllenhaal. Luckily, both guesses were incorrect, and Sara and Jake continued on the show.

The buzzer wasn’t used much on the show after its introduction because fans didn’t enjoy its purpose. Fans didn’t like the idea of a talented contestant being eliminated too early just because a panelist wanted extra points.