Love Island’s Hayley Hughes announces that she is expecting her first child

It seems as if Hayley Hughes from Love Island has found love after recently sharing unexpected news on social media.

Hayley Hughes rose to fame on Season 4 of Love Island. Even though she didn’t win the competition, she did gain a large social media following. She currently has over 700,000 followers on Instagram.

After the show, she became a fashion influencer and has worked with brands like Moena Swim and Fashion Nova.

The reality tv star recently took to her social media to share that her family is about to get bigger.

Is Hayley Hughes from Love Island having a baby?

A few days ago, Hayley surprised fans by posting a picture of her new baby bump on her Instagram.

She also shared a photo of words carved in the sand that wrote, “We’re having a baby” and ‘Due Sept 23.”

Fans and reality tv stars have since commented their support for Haley under her Instagram post.

Georgia Harrison from Love Island Season 3 wrote, “I’m so happy for you. You deserve it, my beautiful soul congratulations a million times over.”

Joanna Chimonides from Season 5 of Love Island also chimed in and wrote, “Congrats, my love!!!”

Hayley has not publicly revealed for the father of her child is. During Love Island, she partnered up with fellow contestant Charlie Frederick, but the couple ultimately split up after leaving the competition at the same time.

She also met Eyal Booker during the show, but their relationship did not make it out of the villa.

Hayley has not revealed whether her first child is going to be a boy or a girl.

