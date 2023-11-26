Love Island Australia fans blame producers for Kirra Schofield’s Season 5 journey

After having to be in the same villa with her sister’s ex, Kirra Schofield had an awkward Love Island Australia experience.

Kirra Schofield was one of the main islanders in Season 5. Honestly, it probably wasn’t a good idea for her to join the show. She made her reality TV debut when her sister Bronte’s relationship was highlighted in Season 10 of Married At First Sight.

Thinking about her dating life, Kirra entered the villa to find a partner and came face-to-face with nonstop drama instead.

First, fellow islander Reid Polak revealed that he slept with her sister. Then, to make matters even worse, Abby (the girl with whom Bronte’s husband cheated on her) joined the competition.

While it was probably for the best that she was dumped from the villa, fans are upset with how Kirra’s storyline was set up against her.

Do Love Island Australia fans support Kirra Schofield?

On November 25, Season 5 viewers took to Reddit to advocate for how Kirra was treated.

One fan wrote, “It’s sad because she said she went on Love Island to seperate herself from the MAFS drama meanwhile the producers were plotting on usimg it against her.”

Another viewer said, “It was honestly rlly weird how much bad stuff they did to her and it felt really unfair. she deserved more and i hope she finds a good guy in the real world!”

This change of heart is pretty surprising since viewers couldn’t stand Kirra because of her attitude. But, when it comes to Love Island Australia, you must expect the unexpected.

