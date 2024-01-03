Love Is Blind’s Renee Poche sues Netflix for emotional distress

Reality TV star Renee Poche is accusing Netflix of several different allegations following Season 5 of Love Is Blind.

One of the many contestants from the fifth season of Love Is Blind was Renee Poche.

Looking for someone to settle down with, she decided to embark on the pods dating experience in hopes of walking out of the show married.

And while she did end up engaged to fellow contestant Carter Wall, the two’s journey barely made it into the final Netflix cut.

Fast forward to now, and not only have Renee and Carter since parted ways and broken their engagement, but she is coming after both Netflix and the production company behind the season, Delirium, for her experience.

Did Love Is Blind’s Renee filmed a lawsuit?

On January 3, Renee spoke with Variety and revealed some major allegations about her experience filming Season 5.

The reality TV star alleged that production would keep her locked in a room and that her ex-fiance Carter was a violent man who should not have been allowed to participate in the experiment in the first place.

“My experience on ‘Love is Blind’ was traumatic. I felt like a prisoner and had no support when I let Delirium know that I didn’t feel safe. I tried to deal with these emotions over time and eventually felt like I needed to share what had happened. I felt it was only right to let others know the truth of what all of the castmates had to endure,” she told the outlet. She is now suing for emotional distress.

Unfortunately, this is not the first lawsuit that has resulted from Love Is Blind. Not too long ago another Season 5 contestant, Tran Dang, sued another production company behind the season (Kinetic Content) for allegedly filming sexual assault.

It hasn’t been addressed by Netflix whether or not these accusations will cause a delay in Season 6 releasing in February.

To stay updated on Love Is Blind and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.