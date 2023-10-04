Why did Love is Blind cut out missing couple Renee and Carter? Fans weigh in

Love is Blind Season 5 hasn’t featured the engaged couple Renee and Carter, but why? Fans reveal their opinions.

Love is Blind Season 5 only has two engaged couples left who are set to walk down the aisle. Yet apparently, another couple got engaged in the fifth season, yet were removed from the final cut.

The couple in question, Renee and Carter, had a cameo at the pod meetup in Episode 7. The pair seemed quite entertaining during their little moment of screentime, which pegs the major question: Why weren’t they featured as one of the official couples on Love is Blind?

Why weren’t Renee and Carter featured as an official couple on Love is Blind Season 5?

Love is Blind has been receiving a lot of flak for its fifth season of the series. One of the reasons it has gotten criticism from fans is due to the fact that there are only two engaged couples left.

In previous seasons, there were at least four pairs featured, so the cut down to two has been an adjustment.

Interestingly enough, there was a whole other engagement recorded, yet not featured on the final cut of the show.

While the producers have yet to give an official answer as to why Renee and Carter were removed, fans of the reality series have gone on to speculate their own theories.

“I’m betting one of them said or did something heinous and Netflix is doing basic PR,” one fan suggested on Reddit. “With only 3 proposals and 1 not making it out of Mexico, there’s no way they would have cut them otherwise. It makes for a sh*tty season.”

Another fan pointed out that Renee was potentially only on the show for clout.

“There’s a rumor doing rounds on TikTok that she had a long-term boyfriend while on the show,” they added. “Producers made a decision to cut her and Carter out when they found out. (They went to Mexico and all). Apparently, she is married to the bf now.”

A different fan alluded to Renee and Carter’s lack of authenticity as a couple as well. “According to the articles from producers, they don’t follow couples they believe to not be genuine.”

While there are no direct answers as to why Carter and Renee are not featured on the show, the two are no longer together.

Stay tuned for more Love is Blind on Netflix.